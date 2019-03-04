Log in
Arab Planning Institute : in Kuwait held a training Program for the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) in the State of Palestine

03/04/2019 | 03:39am EST

The Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training program for the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) in the State of Palestine on 'Training of trainers and advanced training Skills' in Amman - Jordan during the period 10-14/2/2019. The aim of the program is to prepare a group of professional trainers by providing them with advanced training skills related to completing the training process efficiently, innovative training process, presentation skills, the characteristics of the professional trainer and the mechanisms of dealing with the trainee patterns and the ethics of the training profession.

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 08:29:03 UTC
