The Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training program for the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) in the State of Palestine on 'Training of trainers and advanced training Skills' in Amman - Jordan during the period 10-14/2/2019. The aim of the program is to prepare a group of professional trainers by providing them with advanced training skills related to completing the training process efficiently, innovative training process, presentation skills, the characteristics of the professional trainer and the mechanisms of dealing with the trainee patterns and the ethics of the training profession.