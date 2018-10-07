The Arab Planning Institute (API) in Kuwait organized a training program on 'Education Policies and Labor Market' for the benefit of the Ministry of Education during the period from 30/9/2018 to 2/10/2018 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The program aim was to provide participants with the necessary knowledge and skills concerning the process of planning, and economic development, their relationships and impact on education systems and on outcomes of the educational process. The program also aimed at providing trainees with the skills needed to analyze and diagnose the compatibility between education outputs and the requirements of the labor markets. The program also aimed to develop the skills needed on how to correct the imbalances between higher education and labor market, to identify the requirements of the business sector, to identify the proposed policies to meet the challenges arising from the development of labor market structure. The program also dealt with issues on how to solve the imbalances between higher education and labor market policies and how to improve harmonization between them.