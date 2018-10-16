Log in
Araca Energy : Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held 16th of October 2018

10/16/2018

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held 16th of October 2018

16.10.2018

The 16th October 2018 an Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Araca Energy ASA, at Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

All the resolutions proposed were passed.

 

For further information, please contact:

Harald Sætvedt
CEO
E-mail: hs@araca.no
Phone: 91 13 72 34

Disclaimer

Araca Energy ASA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 21:17:03 UTC
