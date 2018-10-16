Araca Energy : Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held 16th of October 2018

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held 16th of October 2018

The 16th October 2018 an Extraordinary General Meeting was held in Araca Energy ASA, at Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

All the resolutions proposed were passed.

For further information, please contact:

Harald Sætvedt

CEO

E-mail: hs@araca.no

Phone: 91 13 72 34