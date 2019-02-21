Aradigm Announces Receipt of Final FDA Minutes for the Type B Meeting on January 25, 2019

Aradigm Corporation (Pink Market: ARDM) (“Aradigm” or the “Company”).
At the Type B meeting, Aradigm presented the results of the Third Party
Evaluation (TPE) completed in December 2019 that addressed the clinical
issue raised by the FDA in the complete response letter (CRL) received
in January 2018. As previously announced, the TPE results confirm the
primary and secondary pulmonary exacerbation (PE) endpoint analyses of
the ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 trials as submitted in the NDA in July 2017.
Based on the Orphan Drug Designation in bronchiectasis for Apulmiq,
Aradigm asked the FDA to exercise its flexibility and allow a
resubmission of the NDA. Aradigm requested that this submission focus on
obtaining marketing approval for the rare clinical phenotype of
non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) patients with chronic Pseudomonas
aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infection and frequent
exacerbations. These patients were defined as having experienced four
(4) or more pulmonary exacerbations in the twelve (12) months prior to
enrollment in the trials and suffer from severe disease with a
consistently high number of PEs, poor quality of life and high mortality
(up to 30% over a five-year period).* Aradigm presented data for this
severely affected and clinically distinct phenotype that indicate
concordant results across both Phase 3 trials, including a 34 - 49%
reduction of all PEs in combination with a good safety profile.
The Agency stated that based on the TPE information presented by Aradigm
it appears the TPE findings are consistent with the original Phase 3
trial results. However, they continue to have concerns over the
discordance in the results of the pre-specified primary and secondary
endpoints between the ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 trials.
The Agency did agree that chronic lung infection with P. aeruginosa
in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) patients is a serious and
potentially life threatening condition that affects a small population
with high unmet medical need. Since products with orphan drug
designation remain subject to the statutory requirements for obtaining
marketing approval, the Agency recommended that Aradigm conduct an
additional adequate and well-controlled trial to demonstrate a
significant treatment effect of Apulmiq on a clinically meaningful
endpoint. The Agency acknowledged that appropriate endpoints for
clinical trials have evolved over time, and, therefore, frequency of
exacerbation as the primary endpoint in a future clinical trial is
reasonable.
Aradigm also indicated they have been addressing all issues in the CRL.
Following FDA guidance provided in a Type C meeting, a new Human Factor
study and work to address the product quality deficiencies are currently
nearing completion. A comprehensive method development report for the in
vitro release assay has been submitted for FDA review.
Aradigm remains confident in the efficacy, safety and quality of Apulmiq
(US)/Linhaliq (EMA). We are committed to continue working toward the
approval of Apulmiq (US)/Linhaliq (EMA) for Non-Cystic Fibrosis
Bronchiectasis (NCFBE) patients who have chronic infection with P.
aeruginosa, resulting in severe disease with frequent exacerbations,
high morbidity and mortality, and no available treatment options.
As announced previously, Aradigm has filed for protection under Chapter
11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Aradigm intends to commence a process of
selling its assets to interested parties, subject to Bankruptcy Court
approval.
About Aradigm
Aradigm is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the
development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and
treatment of severe respiratory diseases. Aradigm is currently in Phase
3 development of Apulmiq (an investigational proprietary formulation of
ciprofloxacin for inhalation) for the treatment of patients with NCFBE
and chronic lung infection with P. aeruginosa. Aradigm's inhaled
ciprofloxacin formulations are also product candidates for treatment of
patients with cystic fibrosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria, and for
the prevention and treatment of high threat and bioterrorism infections,
such as inhaled tularemia, pneumonic plague, melioidosis, Q fever and
inhaled anthrax.
About Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis
Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE) is a severe, chronic and rare
disease characterized by abnormal dilatation of the bronchi and
bronchioles, frequently associated with chronic lung infections. It is
often a consequence of a vicious cycle of inflammation, recurrent lung
infections, and bronchial wall damage. NCFBE represents an unmet medical
need with high morbidity and mortality that affects more than 150,000
people in the U.S. and over 200,000 people in Europe. There is currently
no drug approved for the treatment of this condition.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, this news
release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and
uncertainties, including the risk that Apulmiq may not receive
regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized, as well as the
other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the
Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the
SEC on March 23, 2018, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
More information about Aradigm can be found at www.aradigm.com.
