Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aradigm Announces Sale of Assets to Grifols, S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

Aradigm Corporation (OTC PINK: ARDM) (“Aradigm” or the “Company”) announced on March 30, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order approving the sale by Aradigm Corporation (the “Company”) to Grifols, S.A. (the “Buyer”) of the Company's assets and intellectual property that pertain to Lipoquin, Free Ciprofloxacin, Apulmiq and any derivatives thereof. The Buyer has advised the Company that the Buyer has entered into an agreement with a third party to license to the third party the intellectual property and other rights the Buyer acquired from the Company and that the third party has agreed to pursue the development and commercialization of the Aradigm products.

The purchased assets include all Intellectual Property Assets and Patents that pertain to Lipoquin, Free Ciprofloxacin, Apulmiq and any derivatives thereof, the information and know-how that Aradigm controls that is related to or useful for the development of an Aradigm Product, including protocols, manufacturing processes, and technical and sourcing information, all filings, submissions, applications, reports or correspondence between Aradigm and any Regulatory Agency related to the purchased assets, and records and reports including all pharmacological, pre-clinical, clinical, analytical and quality control data, results and material correspondence related to the purchased assets.

Excluded from the sale are all of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, accounts or notes receivable, certain contracts, tangible personal property, the name Aradigm Corporation, accounts and records of Aradigm Corporation, all benefit plans and the shares of Aradigm.

The purchase price is cash of $3,247,000 payable at Closing, waiver of Proof of Claim No. 4 in the amount of $19,950,000 filed by the Buyer in the Company's bankruptcy case, waiver of Proof of Claim No. 5 in the amount of $11,785,898.96 filed by the Buyer's affiliate in the bankruptcy case, a milestone payment of $2 million payable upon approval of any Aradigm product by the FDA, a milestone payment of $1 million payable upon approval of any Aradigm product by the EMA, and during the Royalty Term, the Company will receive twenty-five percent of any royalties received by the Buyer.

The Sale closed on March 31, 2020.

About Aradigm

Aradigm is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases. Inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations are also product candidates for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria, and for the prevention and treatment of high threat and bioterrorism infections, such as inhaled tularemia, pneumonic plague, melioidosis, Q fever and inhaled anthrax.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including the risk that Apulmiq may not receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 23, 2018, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

More information about Aradigm can be found at www.aradigm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pCOVR FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES : Announces New President and Head of Innovation
PR
03:37p'MORE BURBERRY GOWNS TO COME' : luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight
RE
03:36pAMA Urges All Governors to Adopt Stay-at-Home Orders to Fight COVID-19 Spread
GL
03:36pAMAZON COM : Meeting Notes Indicate Prime Day to be Delayed --Reuters
DJ
03:35pAMERICAN AIRLINES : applies for U.S. payroll assistance grants
RE
03:31pAMC : ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LAUNCHES “WE'RE WITH YOU”
PU
03:31pNOVOZYMES A/S : Statement from Novozymes' CEO Ester Baiget on our commitment to employees, customers and communities during COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03:31pLiquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Segmented by End-user and Geographic Landscape, 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
03:29pBBVA USA : launches Paycheck Protection Program applications online
PR
03:29pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Crews Insulate Power Lines to Prepare for Active Wildfire Season
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2BRENT : Brent crude surges 10% on hopes of oil output deal
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Carrier Becomes Independent, Publicly Traded Company, ..
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group