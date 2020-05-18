Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arafura Resources Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 21st

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

PERTH, Australia, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU), based in Western Australia focused on the Nolans NdPr Project today announced that Gavin Lockyer, Managing Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 21st.

DATE: Thursday, May 21st
TIME: 10:00AM10:30AM ET (USA)
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/May21VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Life of mine extended to 33 years
  • Only Australian NdPr project with environmental approval for ore to oxide
  • In Principle Agreement reached with Native Title Holders
  • Actively involved in Australian Government Critical Minerals initiatives

About Arafura Resources Ltd

Arafura Resources in an Australian company with a world class Neodymium-Praseodymium resource in the Northern Territory of Australia.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arafura-resources-ltd-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-may-21st-301060509.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01:56pDENBURY RESOURCES : First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation
PU
01:56pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : ISB Global Services Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready-for-Guidewire Integration
BU
01:56pOrder Management Analytics Helped an Industrial Cleaning Goods Provider to Enhance Customer Satisfaction | Quantzig's New Success Story
BU
01:56pPerformance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
GL
01:55pRHEINMETALL AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
01:55pBECHTLE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:55pVale Resumed Operations at Teluk Rubiah Terminal After Securing Safety Resources
DJ
01:54pTELE2 : ranked number one on gender equality among Swedish OMX30 companies - Tele2
AQ
01:53pAIR LIQUIDE(L) : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group