Arafura Resources Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 21st

PERTH, Australia, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU), based in Western Australia focused on the Nolans NdPr Project today announced that Gavin Lockyer, Managing Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 21st.

DATE: Thursday, May 21st

TIME: 10:00AM – 10:30AM ET (USA)

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/May21VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Life of mine extended to 33 years

Only Australian NdPr project with environmental approval for ore to oxide

In Principle Agreement reached with Native Title Holders

Actively involved in Australian Government Critical Minerals initiatives

About Arafura Resources Ltd

Arafura Resources in an Australian company with a world class Neodymium-Praseodymium resource in the Northern Territory of Australia.

