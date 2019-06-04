Log in
Aragon Research Positions Five9 in the “Leader” Section of the Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers

06/04/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” section of the 2019 “Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers.”

“The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers” graphically represents an analysis of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research completed a rigorous analysis of each vendor, using three dimensions (strategy, performance and reach) that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in the intelligent contact center market.

The Aragon Research Globe looks beyond size and market share, which often dominate this type of analysis, and instead uses those as comparative factors in evaluating providers’ product-oriented capabilities. Positioning in the Globe will reflect how complete a provider’s future strategy is, relative to their performance in fulfilling that strategy in the market.

“Our inaugural Globe for Intelligent Contact Center evaluates how the contact center market is evolving to address changes in customer expectations and more stringent enterprise requirements by leveraging emerging AI technologies,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “We positioned Five9 as a ‘Leader’ because they are leveraging visionary use of technology to adapt as markets change and strategically inform how their markets will evolve.”

Five9 was named a “Leader” due to the company’s strengths in “cloud offerings,” and “a growing focus on artificial intelligence,” among other strengths.

“As a comparison that includes both on-premise and cloud solutions, we believe our ‘Leader’ and highest ranking position on the ‘Strategy’ axis reaffirms our commitment to providing extraordinary customer experiences and highlights the power of cloud in the contact center market,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9, Inc.

To learn more about the “Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers,” click here.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9LinkedInFacebookBlog.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Aragon Research “The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers, 2019” by Jim Lundy and Samra Anees, May 29,2019. © 2019 Aragon Research, Inc. and/or its Affiliates. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
