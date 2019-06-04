Aragon Research Positions Five9 in the “Leader” Section of the Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers

Five9, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today
announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the
“Leader” section of the 2019 “Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers.”
“The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers” graphically
represents an analysis of a specific market and its component vendors.
Aragon Research completed a rigorous analysis of each vendor, using
three dimensions (strategy, performance and reach) that enable
comparative evaluation of the participants in the intelligent contact
center market.
The Aragon Research Globe looks beyond size and market share, which
often dominate this type of analysis, and instead uses those as
comparative factors in evaluating providers’ product-oriented
capabilities. Positioning in the Globe will reflect how complete a
provider’s future strategy is, relative to their performance in
fulfilling that strategy in the market.
“Our inaugural Globe for Intelligent Contact Center evaluates how the
contact center market is evolving to address changes in customer
expectations and more stringent enterprise requirements by leveraging
emerging AI technologies,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon
Research. “We positioned Five9 as a ‘Leader’ because they are leveraging
visionary use of technology to adapt as markets change and strategically
inform how their markets will evolve.”
Five9 was named a “Leader” due to the company’s strengths in “cloud
offerings,” and “a growing focus on artificial intelligence,” among
other strengths.
“As a comparison that includes both on-premise and cloud solutions, we
believe our ‘Leader’ and highest ranking position on the ‘Strategy’ axis
reaffirms our commitment to providing extraordinary customer experiences
and highlights the power of cloud in the contact center market,” said
Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9, Inc.
To learn more about the “Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact
Centers,” click
here.
About Five9
Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the
digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers
and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually.
Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics,
WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business
results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable;
designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.
For more information visit www.five9.com.
