"It is going to come soon ... but it will come at the right time with the right approach and definitely with the right decision," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a speech at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

"And it will be a Saudi decision first and foremost," he said. "Specifically, Prince Mohammed's decision," he added.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)