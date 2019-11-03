Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aramco chairman expects strong demand for IPO from global institutions: Al Arabiya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 07:04am EST

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, expects strong demand from global institutions for Aramco's initial public offering (IPO), he told Al Arabiya news channel.

Saudi Arabia's state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the world's biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.04% 61.65 Delayed Quote.8.46%
WTI 3.66% 56.06 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06aBig central banks move to wait-and-see mode
RE
07:05aTIMELINE : Saudi Aramco's winding road to an IPO
RE
07:04aARAMCO CHAIRMAN EXPECTS STRONG DEMAND FOR IPO FROM GLOBAL INSTITUTIONS : Al Arabiya
RE
07:03aChina, SE Asian states push trade pact despite India doubts
RE
07:03a2019/11/03PREMIER : China, Vietnam need to properly handle maritime issues
PU
06:51aHighlights of Saudi Aramco's intention to float
RE
06:51aSaudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO
RE
06:03aPresident Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
RE
06:03aIn China, Macron wants to take Beijing 'at its word' on free trade
RE
05:45aPeople Are Staying in Their Homes Longer -- a Big Reason for Slower Sales
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX - SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
3Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Instacart workers protest as pressure mounts on gig companies
5ATOS : ATOS : VMworld Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group