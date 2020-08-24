Arapahoe Community College president Diana Doyle announces plans for retirement

Denver, CO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arapahoe Community College (ACC) president, Dr. Diana Doyle, has announced plans to retire at the end of the academic year in June 2021.

In an age where the average tenure for a community college president is just 3.5 years, Dr. Doyle will serve triple the standard length of time with over 11 years come next summer, and conclude a remarkable 43-year career in higher education.

“Serving alongside this extraordinary team of faculty and staff, impacting our communities, and helping ACC build its remarkable trajectory has been the job of a lifetime, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to make such a difference in the lives of students,” said Dr. Doyle. “The work we do is truly transformational, and I am energized – especially now – to support students and our team as we continue to meet hardship with care, resourcefulness and innovation.”

Dr. Doyle’s leadership and vision have produced exceptional results for students, the college and the surrounding community throughout her tenure. Under her guidance, ACC has spearheaded a variety of innovative efforts focused on student success that include launching three health service-related Bachelor’s degree programs, establishing support services for veterans and students with disabilities, expanding workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities, and growing solid online learning programs - well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Dr. Doyle was the driving force behind years of planning and partnership that led to ACC’s geographic expansion and the building of a state-of-the-art campus, called the ACC Sturm Collaboration Campus at Castle Rock. From the outset of its opening, the Collaboration Campus was recognized regionally for providing a unique world-class educational environment for learning and workforce training.

Dr. Doyle has also been successful in securing millions in new funding and philanthropic resources to bolster student scholarships and support services, and has cultivated countless industry partnerships to provide best-in-class career training opportunities for career and technical education students.

Dr. Doyle was selected as the recipient of the NASPA IV-West Presidential Excellence Award in 2018, the Phi Theta Kappa Shirley B. Gordon Presidential Award of Distinction in 2016, and the State Student Advisory Council (SSAC) President of the Year in 2014. She also received the NASPA Foundation Pillar of the Profession award for outstanding contributions to college student success in 2010.

Prior to her appointment at ACC, Dr. Doyle served as the Executive Vice President of Learning and Student Affairs at the Community College of Denver. She has also served in leadership roles at Western Nebraska Community College, Colorado School of Mines, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Illinois State University.

Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), Joe Garcia, credited Doyle with substantial positive impact on the lives of students, the region’s economy, and the greater higher education community.

“We have been fortunate to not only have Dr. Doyle at the helm of ACC for the past decade, but also as an incredible thought leader who has paved the way for significant change in how post-secondary education is delivered to meet and support the needs of today’s students,” said Garcia. “I know I speak for our entire system when I express our deep appreciation for her transformational work and tireless dedication to student success.”

CCCS will launch a national search in the coming months to attract a world-class leader for ACC’s next president, and is committed to an inclusive search process that will solicit input from the college’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community.

