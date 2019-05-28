Log in
Aravax to Present Additional PVX108 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Safety Results at EAACI 2019 Annual Meeting

05/28/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

Data show that PVX108 demonstrates exceptional safety in adults with peanut allergy

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravax, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing the first safe and rapidly effective treatment for peanut allergy, will present additional data from a recently completed Phase 1 clinical trial of PVX108 immunotherapy at the 2019 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress taking place June 1 – 5 in Lisbon, Portugal. PVX108 is a peptide-based immunotherapy designed to safely induce immune tolerance to peanut allergens without the safety limitations of other approaches that expose patients to intact, allergenic protein that may cause allergic reactions or anaphylaxis during treatment. 

Sara Prickett, BSc, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Aravax will present the data in an oral presentation titled: “PVX108 – A Peptide-Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy Shows Exceptional Safety in Peanut-Allergic Adults" (Abstract #2071) during Session LB OAS 03 (Advances in cellular immunology) at 15.30 on Tuesday 4 June 2019, in Hall 14.

“Peanut allergy is the most common cause of food allergy-related deaths in children, and there is currently no cure,” said Dr. Prickett. “Development of immunotherapy using whole peanut preparations has been hindered by the risk of severe allergic side effects. The results of this Phase 1 study demonstrate that PVX108, a next generation immunotherapy, shows exceptional safety in adults with peanut allergy and does not trigger allergic reactions during treatment. These findings suggest that PVX108 could have significant potential in addressing peanut allergy, which affects up to two percent of the global population.”

Preliminary results from this Phase 1 study were presented in February at the 2019 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting.

About Aravax
Aravax is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing the first safe and rapidly effective treatment for peanut allergy. The treatment uses highly targeted technology that can reset the immune system to tolerate peanut without evoking allergic reactions during treatment.

Aravax’s technology is underpinned by over a decade of research led by Professor Robyn O’Hehir and her team at Alfred Health and Monash University, which has been supported by the Australian Food Allergy Foundation, the Alfred Hospital Trust, and the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia. 

Aravax developed PVX108 by carefully selecting fragments (peptides) of peanut proteins to switch off allergic reactions to peanuts. The product does not contain whole protein allergens which are known to cause life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. PVX108 therefore has the potential to break the paradigm of allergen immunotherapy by targeting the underlying cause of disease without exposing patients to the risk of acute reactions to treatment.  

Aravax is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

For more information visit: www.aravax.com.au

CONTACTS:

Media Relations
Erich Sandoval
Lazar Partners
917-497-2867
esandoval@lazarpartners.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
