Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arbitration study urges countries not to lose foreign investment and trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

Commonwealth countries are at risk of losing foreign investment and trade from not having modern dispute resolution systems available to their business communities.

This is one of the key messages from a major study on international commercial arbitration in the Commonwealth which has been published.

Sustainable economic growth

A primary objective of the Commonwealth is to boost trade among member nations while fostering sustainable economic growth and development.

However, a significant source of economic growth remains untapped due to the majority of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not expanding into international markets.

One of the barriers to cross-border trade is uncertainty over dispute resolution, so an effective system is seen as essential to encouraging SMEs to do business in other countries.

International commercial arbitration

International commercial arbitration is one tool available to companies and is already popular in certain sectors such as commodities and maritime.

Its advantages include being neutral, efficient and enforceable.

A system offering these benefits is also seen as an important provision for countries looking to attract foreign investors.

The study identifies 10 challenges hindering the use of international commercial arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism.

One of these challenges is that more than half of Commonwealth countries do not have a structure that reflects modern best practice, with a small number not having a legislative framework for arbitration at all.

Other obstacles include:

  • costs
  • regulatory issues
  • lack of understanding, expertise and diversity

Seven solutions

The study sets out seven solutions, including calls to action for countries to become party to the New York Convention on foreign arbitral awards and to adopt a modern arbitration law based on the UNCITRAL (United Nations Commission on International Trade Law) model law.

The New York Convention provides the framework for the enforcement of arbitration agreements and is regarded as the most important international instrument for the practice and development of international commercial arbitration. Thirty per cent of Commonwealth countries are not members of the New York Convention.

The study warns: 'Countries that lack these hallmarks of a modern international arbitration framework are at risk of losing foreign direct investment and trade revenue from not having a modern dispute resolution regime available to their business community.'

The study also makes other recommendations to:

  • ease costs
  • increase awareness
  • enhance diversity
  • build capacity

The study says regulatory changes could include member countries permitting foreign counsel participation in arbitration and enhancing existing tax and visa restrictions.

Commonwealth Secretariat legal adviser Matthew Moorhead said: 'The Commonwealth International Commercial Arbitration Study, including reports on commercial arbitration in every Commonwealth country, is a comprehensive and thoroughly researched snapshot of the state of international commercial arbitration throughout the Commonwealth.

'It is a valuable resource to governments, arbitrators, and potential investors and traders.'

The Commonwealth OCCJR

The study was developed by the Commonwealth Secretariat's Office of Civil and Criminal Justice Reform. It was overseen by an expert group of law and trade specialists led by Dr Petra Butler.

At 663 pages long, including the country reports, the in-depth study is an important contribution to understanding of international commercial arbitration.

Download the study

A Study of International Commercial Arbitration in the Commonwealth (PDF)

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Secretariat published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pHOLLAND AMERICA LINE : Opens Bookings for 2022 Grand World Voyage and 2021 Grand Africa Voyage
PR
02:01pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : New York files insurance fraud charges against opioid makers Teva, Allergan
RE
02:01pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional conversion of lease debt to equity
AQ
02:01pLOBLAW : Canada Health Infoway and Loblaw Companies Limited Reach Agreement to Advance e-Prescribing
AQ
02:01pTeamsters Endorse Biden-Harris
PR
02:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02:01pSETTING UP CONFERENCE CALLS : Best Practices for Better Virtual Collaboration
PU
02:01pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces the Appointment of Pat Augustine as Independent Member of Its Board of Directors
BU
02:00pKEEPTRUCKIN : Unveils New Safety Hub Powered by Innovative DRIVE Risk Score and AI Technology
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group