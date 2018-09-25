Log in
ArborGen : Announces a New Look

09/25/2018

Reforestation company transitions to new branding with new logo

ArborGen, a world leader in the sale and development of advanced genetic seedlings that improve the productivity of trees, has unveiled its new brand identity and logo, a move that recognizes the company’s strong research background while reflecting ArborGen’s leadership in reforestation. The company will be replacing its previous branding and logo with the updated version in the coming months.

“Today we are transitioning to our new logo which we believe strongly represents the value our company provides to our customers – each and every day. ArborGen Brazil provides the reforestation advantage with the most advanced genetic seedling selection on the market backed by state-of-the-art data and research,” said Gabriela Monnerat, general manager, ArborGen Brazil.

ArborGen opened an office in Brazil in 2004 with the focus on establishing and strengthening partnerships with the forest industry sectors in South America. Working hand in hand with the forest industry, wood supply companies, and academic institutions, ArborGen develops projects aimed at improving production in Pine and Eucalyptus plantations.

About ArborGen

ArborGen is the largest global seedling supplier and the leading provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. Employing state-of-the-art technology, ArborGen is developing high-value products that significantly improve the productivity of forestry. For more information, please visit our website at www.arborgen.com.br.


© Business Wire 2018
