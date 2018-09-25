ArborGen : Announces a New Look

ArborGen, a world leader in the sale and development of advanced genetic
seedlings that improve the productivity of trees, has unveiled its new
brand identity and logo, a move that recognizes the company’s strong
research background while reflecting ArborGen’s leadership in
reforestation. The company will be replacing its previous branding and
logo with the updated version in the coming months.
“Today we are transitioning to our new logo which we believe strongly
represents the value our company provides to our customers – each and
every day. ArborGen Brazil provides the reforestation advantage with the
most advanced genetic seedling selection on the market backed by
state-of-the-art data and research,” said Gabriela Monnerat, general
manager, ArborGen Brazil.
ArborGen opened an office in Brazil in 2004 with the focus on
establishing and strengthening partnerships with the forest industry
sectors in South America. Working hand in hand with the forest industry,
wood supply companies, and academic institutions, ArborGen develops
projects aimed at improving production in Pine and Eucalyptus
plantations.
About ArborGen
ArborGen is the largest global seedling supplier and the leading
provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. Employing
state-of-the-art technology, ArborGen is developing high-value products
that significantly improve the productivity of forestry. For more
information, please visit our website at www.arborgen.com.br.
