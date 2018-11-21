ArborGen : and Gerdau Aços Longos S.A. Sign Eucalyptus Commercialization Agreement

Agreement will expand options available to Brazilian forest owners

ArborGen, a world leader in the development and commercialization of technologies that improve the productivity of trees, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Gerdau that gives ArborGen exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Gerdau’s genetically improved eucalyptus clones in Brazil. The partnership will expand the products ArborGen can offer its customers and allow it to expand into new markets. The company will begin offering Gerdau seedlings in November 2018.

ArborGen is one of the largest sellers of eucalyptus and pine trees seedlings in Brazil. It already has exclusive rights to commercialize International Paper’s eucalyptus clones in Brazil and is developing its own proprietary clones as well. Working primarily through contract nurseries, ArborGen’s eucalyptus products are already available in Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraná states. “This expanded agreement allows ArborGen to address important markets such as Minas Gerais and Bahia. The new clones offers growers high wood density and excellent yield, making them ideal for charcoal and energy markets,” said Gabriela Monnerat, general manager of ArborGen Brazil.

The Brazilian forestry industry is one of the largest, fastest growing in the world, and Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of hardwood pulp. The Eucalyptus market utilizes approximately 700 million seedlings per year.

About ArborGen

ArborGen is revolutionizing productivity in commercial forestry. ArborGen is the largest global supplier of seedling products and a leading provider of improved technologies to the commercial forest industry. Through innovations in conventional breeding, improved genetics and emerging biotechnology advances, ArborGen is developing high-value products that significantly improve the economic returns and productivity of a given acre of land. These products enable ArborGen’s customers to grow trees that yield more wood per acre with greater consistency and quality in a shorter period of time. ArborGen’s work is improving the sustainability of working forests while helping to meet the world’s growing need for wood, fiber and energy. For more information, please visit www.arborgen.com and www.arborgen.com.br.

About Gerdau

Gerdau is one of the leading suppliers of long steels in the Americas and specialty steels in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore, activities that increase the mix of products offered to the market and the competitiveness of operations. In addition, it is the largest recycler in Latin America and, in the world, annually transforms millions of tons of scrap in steel, reinforcing its commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it operates. Gerdau shares are listed on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid. The company uses Eucalyptus to make coal used in steel production.

