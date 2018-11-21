ArborGen : and Gerdau Aços Longos S.A. Sign Eucalyptus Commercialization Agreement

ArborGen,
a world leader in the development and commercialization of technologies
that improve the productivity of trees, announced that it has entered
into an agreement with Gerdau that gives ArborGen exclusive rights to
develop and commercialize Gerdau’s genetically improved eucalyptus
clones in Brazil. The partnership will expand the products ArborGen can
offer its customers and allow it to expand into new markets. The company
will begin offering Gerdau seedlings in November 2018.
ArborGen is one of the largest sellers of eucalyptus and pine trees
seedlings in Brazil. It already has exclusive rights to commercialize
International Paper’s eucalyptus clones in Brazil and is developing its
own proprietary clones as well. Working primarily through contract
nurseries, ArborGen’s eucalyptus products are already available in Mato
Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraná states. “This expanded
agreement allows ArborGen to address important markets such as Minas
Gerais and Bahia. The new clones offers growers high wood density and
excellent yield, making them ideal for charcoal and energy markets,”
said Gabriela Monnerat, general manager of ArborGen Brazil.
The Brazilian forestry industry is one of the largest, fastest growing
in the world, and Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of
hardwood pulp. The Eucalyptus market utilizes approximately 700 million
seedlings per year.
About ArborGen
ArborGen is revolutionizing productivity in commercial forestry.
ArborGen is the largest global supplier of seedling products and a
leading provider of improved technologies to the commercial forest
industry. Through innovations in conventional breeding, improved
genetics and emerging biotechnology advances, ArborGen is developing
high-value products that significantly improve the economic returns and
productivity of a given acre of land. These products enable ArborGen’s
customers to grow trees that yield more wood per acre with greater
consistency and quality in a shorter period of time. ArborGen’s work is
improving the sustainability of working forests while helping to meet
the world’s growing need for wood, fiber and energy. For more
information, please visit www.arborgen.com
and www.arborgen.com.br.
About Gerdau
Gerdau is one of the leading suppliers of long steels in the Americas
and specialty steels in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat
steel and iron ore, activities that increase the mix of products offered
to the market and the competitiveness of operations. In addition, it is
the largest recycler in Latin America and, in the world, annually
transforms millions of tons of scrap in steel, reinforcing its
commitment to the sustainable development of the regions where it
operates. Gerdau shares are listed on the stock exchanges of São Paulo,
New York and Madrid. The company uses Eucalyptus to make coal used in
steel production.
