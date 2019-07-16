Log in
Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190716 ArcAroma and Källby wastewater treatment plant starts evaluation of dynaCEPT®

07/16/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Press release 2019-07-16

Källby wastewater treatment plant and Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma), have agreed to test ArcAroma´s technology dynaCEPT® to increase biogas production from sewage sludge and to follow up on other effects of the dynaCEPT® process. The test will start at the Källby plant in Lund, Sweden, this autumn. Källby is one of the wastewater treatment plants of VA Syd. VA Syd is the regional wastewater treatment organization for southwest of Skåne County, Sweden.

Contact at VA Syd Källby WWTP: Monica Erlandsson, monica.erlandsson@vasyd.se

Contact at ArcAroma: Johan Möllerström, johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

For more information, please contact:             
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at July 16, 2019 at 08:30 CET.

About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)
Arc Aroma Pure has developed a way to control electrical pulses that provide a high energy yield. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator, uses the technology of biogas, sewage treatment and food extraction. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Water, ballast water and liquid foods are examples of other CEPT® applications. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier. Erik Penser Bank AB is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.
www.arcaroma.com

