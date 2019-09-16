Log in
Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190916 Evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® reached in China

09/16/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Press release 2019-09-16

ArcAroma´s subsidiary, ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd have signed an evaluation agreement with one of the leading olive oil manufacturers in China. The agreement states that the client will confirm the future purchase of one oliveCEPT® machine, if the results meet the agreed targets. The operational period takes place at the client´s facility between October and December.

If the agreed targets of the production period are achieved, the sales contract will amount to an order value of 250 000 €. Detailed targets are not disclosed at this point. The client is located in the main olive oil production area which accounts for 80 percent of the total olive oil production in China. ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd, will be involved in the overall project management which includes installation, operation, staff training and testing of the machine.

- If we manage to reach the targets, this will be our first sales breakthrough of oliveCEPT® in China, ready for the harvest season in October/December 2019. China will be one of the key producers of extra virgin olive oil in the future, and a new olive plantation in the size of Andalusia proves their current level of ambition. This will be a growing market for new installations and we want to become an established technology standard for yield increase and quality improvement for the new extraction lines, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at September 16, 2019 at 13.00 CET.

About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)
Arc Aroma Pure has developed a way to control electrical pulses that provide a high energy yield. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator, uses the technology of biogas, sewage treatment and extraction. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Water, ballast water and liquid foods are examples of other CEPT® applications. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
