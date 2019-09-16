Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190916 Evaluation agreement on oliveCEPT® reached in China

Press release 2019-09-16

ArcAroma´s subsidiary, ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd have signed an evaluation agreement with one of the leading olive oil manufacturers in China. The agreement states that the client will confirm the future purchase of one oliveCEPT® machine, if the results meet the agreed targets. The operational period takes place at the client´s facility between October and December.



If the agreed targets of the production period are achieved, the sales contract will amount to an order value of 250 000 €. Detailed targets are not disclosed at this point. The client is located in the main olive oil production area which accounts for 80 percent of the total olive oil production in China. ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd, will be involved in the overall project management which includes installation, operation, staff training and testing of the machine.

- If we manage to reach the targets, this will be our first sales breakthrough of oliveCEPT® in China, ready for the harvest season in October/December 2019. China will be one of the key producers of extra virgin olive oil in the future, and a new olive plantation in the size of Andalusia proves their current level of ambition. This will be a growing market for new installations and we want to become an established technology standard for yield increase and quality improvement for the new extraction lines, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

