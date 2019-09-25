Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190925 Breakthrough in Morocco – the first oliveCEPT® unit sold
0
09/25/2019 | 07:30am EDT
Press release 2019-09-25
Arc Aroma Pure AB (Breakthrough in Morocco – the first oliveCEPT® unit soldArcAroma) has received an order for one oliveCEPT® unit through its new distributor Innovolta Technologies in Morocco. The end customer is the quality producer Atlas Olive Oils, which sells a large proportion of its olive oil on export. The sales contract amounts to EUR 250,000. Delivery takes place the second week of October with estimated start-up the first week of November.
- We are proud of our new collaboration with Atlas Olive Oils and that we can contribute to their development towards an even more efficient production of high quality olive oil, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.
Atlas Olive Oils (www.atlasoliveoils.com) is a family-owned company with a long history that is known for its product development and high level of innovation. Through the company's modern extraction lines, the highest quality olive oil is produced and delivered to exclusive dealers worldwide. Innovolta Technologies is based in Casablanca, Morocco, and has a limited exclusive right to address Arc Aroma’s markets in France, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.
This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at September 25, 2019 at 13:30 CET.
About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of olive oil extraction, juice extraction, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com