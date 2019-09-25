Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190925 Breakthrough in Morocco – the first oliveCEPT® unit sold

Press release 2019-09-25

Arc Aroma Pure AB (Breakthrough in Morocco – the first oliveCEPT® unit soldArcAroma) has received an order for one oliveCEPT® unit through its new distributor Innovolta Technologies in Morocco. The end customer is the quality producer Atlas Olive Oils, which sells a large proportion of its olive oil on export. The sales contract amounts to EUR 250,000. Delivery takes place the second week of October with estimated start-up the first week of November.



- We are proud of our new collaboration with Atlas Olive Oils and that we can contribute to their development towards an even more efficient production of high quality olive oil, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

Atlas Olive Oils ( www.atlasoliveoils.com) is a family-owned company with a long history that is known for its product development and high level of innovation. Through the company's modern extraction lines, the highest quality olive oil is produced and delivered to exclusive dealers worldwide. Innovolta Technologies is based in Casablanca, Morocco, and has a limited exclusive right to address Arc Aroma’s markets in France, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.



