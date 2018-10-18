Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arc Exploration : ARX Executes Agreement to Divest Non-Core Asset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 October 2018

ARC EXPLORATION EXECUTES SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSET

ARC Exploration Limited ("ARX" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has executed a binding sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated entity to divest its joint venture interest with PT Sumber Mineral Nusantara in the Trenggalek Project in East Java.

ARX has agreed to the sale of its legal and beneficial right, title and interest to the Trenggalek Project, technical information, specified contracts and shares in its wholly owned subsidiary PT Indonusa Mining Services for cash consideration of A$100,000.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions precedent including obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals and execution of various Assignment Deeds. The sale and purchase agreement contains other standard terms typical to agreements of a similar kind.

The divestment is consistent with ARX's decision to focus its resources and activities on developing the Manitou Gold Project ("the Project") which is located in North-western Ontario and comprises 112 claims totalling 245 km2. The Project is strategically located in the past producing Manitou Lake area in the Western Wabigoon geological sub-province of Ontario, Canada. Although the Board is currently focussed on the Manitou Gold Project, the Company will also continue to assess new business opportunities in the mining and resources sector.

Yours faithfully

Aaron Bertolatti Company Secretary ARC Exploration Limited

Arc Exploration Limited

Registered Office:

ABN 48 002 678 640

Level 2, 18 Kings Park Road

T +61 8 6117 0452

arcexploration.com.au

West Perth, WA 6005

Einfo@arcexploration.com.au

Australia

Disclaimer

Arc Exploration Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 21:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aQUEENSLAND BAUXITE : 2018/10/19 Joint Venture with leading Israeli medicinal cannabis company PharmoCann
PU
01:23aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - September Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
01:23aCIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVM/B3 Inquiries
PU
01:23aBARRAMUNDI : BRM - September 2018 Quarter Update Newsletter
PU
01:23aBARRAMUNDI : ASM Chair's Address 19 October 2018
PU
01:23aBARRAMUNDI : ASM Presentation 19 October 2018
PU
01:23aKINGFISH : KFL - September 2018 Quarterly Update Newsletter
PU
01:18aCOLLABORATE : 19/10/18 CL8 - DriveMyCar to launch premium rentals with Mercedes-Benz
PU
01:18aPENDAL : Closing date for nomination of election of directors
PU
01:16aCYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION : Commits $100 Million to Infection Research
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs
4WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Walmex third-quarter profit driven by s..
5CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC : CARRIZO OIL & GAS : Announces Closing of Devon Acquisition and Conditional Full Redemp..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.