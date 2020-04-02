Log in
Arc Thrift Stores : Deemed an Essential Business

04/02/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Will Continue to Take Donations of Food and Crucial Items for the Community

It was announced that Arc Thrift Stores, one of the state’s largest employers of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was given Essential Business status by the state of Colorado. The designation means that the organization will remain open and that donations of crucial items like food, cotton and soft goods that will help people in need during this challenging time will continue to be taken at its 31 store locations and 15 donation stations.

The organization was granted this designation because of its important impact on the community through its support of social service programs and advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For the safety of employees, customers, and the community, Arc Thrift Stores’ retail operations throughout the state will remain closed until April 11that which time the next steps will be determined.

To find a store or donation station near you click here.

Items needed include food, books, PPE items, 100% cotton materials, scrubs, gowns, masks, cleaning supplies, sanitizers, hygiene products, personal care products, bedding, clothes, sewing machines, and household items.

The Arc Thrift stores’ Feed Colorado food drive supporting Volunteers of America will also continue to accept donations of nonperishable food items such as canned meats, fruits, vegetables, soups, and items with high-protein (e.g. tuna and beans), as well as dried goods such as cereal, rice, and pasta. We ask the community to consider picking up extra essentials during their weekly grocery shopping to donate to Arc Thrift Stores critical programs to feed those in need.

Arc team members – who will be taking all health and safety precautions – will pick up donations from customers’ cars, and quarantine items for 72 hours or more. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We are currently providing cotton and sewing machines to the City and Country of Denver to support their efforts to sew personal protection masks. We are providing supplies to families currently being housed in Volunteers of America’s Family Motel. Donated cans of food and nonperishable items are still being delivered to City Harvest and community food pantries.

Arc Thrift Stores has been appointed to the State Feeding Task Force associated with the State Emergency Operations Center to positively impact community efforts to manage this crisis.

ABOUT ARC THRIFT STORES: Arc Thrift Stores operates 31 thrift stores and 15 “donation stations” throughout Colorado. Store operations provide funding to Arc Chapters, which in turn provide advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arc Thrift Stores is one of the largest employers of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state of Colorado. http://www.arcthrift.org


© Business Wire 2020
