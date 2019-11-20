Log in
ArcBlock Announces New Partnership with Ride-Sharing Service GoFun to use Blockchain Platform to Develop Services and DApps

0
11/20/2019 | 09:18am EST

Bellevue, WA, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today, ArcBlock (https://www.arcblock.io), a leading application development platform for decentralized applications (DApps) and blockchain-enabled services announced that it has officially launched a new strategic partnership with GoFun. The partnership was originally announced at the GoFun Connect launch event where CEO of GoFun, Tan Yi, announced that the new partnership and discussed how ArcBlock is enabling them to quickly integrate blockchain technologies and delivers an industry-best user experience helping to maximize their return on investment.  GoFun will leverage ArcBlock’s SDK, Blockchain developer tools and CLI, decentralized identity, and multi-chain network to support massive scalability and the ability to handle diverse workloads and digital assets across diverse, interconnected blockchain networks.

GoFun is building a new platform that will expand to existing and new ecosystem service providers, improve financial risk controls and credit deposits. Tan Yi, CEO of GoFun, said that “GoFun Travel and GoFun Connect will work with new and existing partners to reshape the automotive industry, tap into potential value, and achieve increased benefits across different distribution channels. At the same time, with our new blockchain-enabled services, we are able to create a new Internet of Vehicles that connects people, data, vehicles, and services together into a single platform using best-in-breed technologies like blockchain that empower both the users and service providers in a secure way.” 

ArcBlock recently released its latest blockchain platform upgrade for production-ready DApps and Enterprise blockchains that allow companies to quickly capture the benefits of blockchain technologies easily.  “ArcBlock is well-positioned to support the automotive industry and enable our partners to quickly tap into the power of blockchain in ways that work for their businesses, said Jean Chen, VP of Public Relations at ArcBlock.  “There is no complicated setup, no specialized languages to learn, companies can use the development languages they already support like JavaScript or Python, and with the ArcBlock blockchain platform our customers are able to get their products to market fifty percent faster compared to traditional public chains.” 

In the upcoming weeks, ArcBlock will be releasing its next-generation decentralized identity wallet and solutions that enable companies to quickly and easily add decentralized identities to any website, application or service with a single line of code.  To learn more about ArcBlock’s blockchain platform, or decentralized identity solutions simply visit their website.  

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock is transforming the way blockchain-enabled applications and services are developed, managed and deployed by reimaging how these services are going to be created in the years ahead. ArcBlock is comprised of a team of industry experts, developers, technologists, and leaders who are focused on creating successful outcomes by enabling teams and businesses to create blockchain-ready services around their needs. ArcBlock has created a powerful but easy to use blockchain development platform that utilizes the power of blockchain in combination with cloud computing that developers and businesses to achieve their goals successfully.  Follow ArcBlock on Twitter @arcblock_io

Contact:

Matt McKinney
Marketing
ArcBlock
4254481000
pr@arcblock.io


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
