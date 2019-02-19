Arca Continental Reports Revenue Growth of 14% with EBITDA up 5.7% in 2018

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) (“Arca Continental” or
“AC”), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America,
announced today its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018
(“4Q18” and “2018”).
Table 1: Financial Highlights
|
|
Data in millions of Mexican pesos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
4Q17
|
|
Variation %
|
|
Jan - Dec '18
|
|
Jan - Dec '17
|
|
Variation %
|
Total Beverage Volume (MUC)
|
|
544.9
|
|
551.3
|
|
-1.2%
|
|
2,220.1
|
|
2,086.6
|
|
6.4
|
Total Revenue
|
|
40,148
|
|
38,892
|
|
3.2%
|
|
158,953
|
|
139,487
|
|
14.0
|
EBITDA
|
|
6,811
|
|
6,792
|
|
0.3%
|
|
27,467
|
|
25,993
|
|
5.7
|
Net Income
|
|
2,331
|
|
4,261
|
|
-45.3%
|
|
8,703
|
|
13,090
|
|
-33.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Beverage Volume includes jug water
|
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization +
Non Recurring Expenses
|
Total Revenues = Net Sales + Revenues outside the territory
(OT) in USA
|
4Q18 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Total revenues grew 3.2% when compared to 4Q17, to Ps. 40,148 million.
-
EBITDA reached Ps. 6,811 million, representing a margin of 17.0%.
-
Net Income was Ps. 2,331 million, down 45.3%, for a net margin of 5.8%.
2018 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Total revenues rose 14% versus 2017, to Ps. 158,953 million.
-
EBITDA grew 5.7% to Ps. 27,467 million, for a margin of 17.3%.
-
Net Income reached Ps. 8,703 million for a net margin of 5.5% and a
decline of 33.5%.
COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
“In 2018 our revenues reached more than Ps. 158 million for a growth of
14%, mainly from the combination of the right pricing strategy and
positive volume trends in Mexico and the U.S. In South America, Peru
continues its rapid recovery and Argentina demonstrates the capacity of
our associates to face challenging macroeconomic climates. It’s worth
noting that even in a volatile environment for several of our raw
materials, the Company’s EBITDA reached Ps. 27 million, up 5.7% vs.
2017,” stated Arturo Gutierrez, Arca Continental’s Chief Executive
Officer.
“In line with our value creation plan, during 2019 we will focus our
efforts to keep innovating and strengthening the various commercial
initiatives, while we continue strengthening our operations in the U.S.
We will also work on boosting the competiveness of the rest of our
territories and businesses, supported by our solid cultural principles,”
he added.
RECENT EVENTS
-
On January 22, 2019 we announced the succession of our Chairman of the
Board, in which Manuel L. Barragan Morales decided to retire from the
Board and named Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna as the new Chairman,
effective at the conclusion of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on
April 4, 2019.
-
In 2019, AC will remain part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index, which it
was incorporated to in 2017 and includes the publicly-traded companies
that demonstrate a strong commitment to having the best environmental,
social responsibility and corporate governance practices among
emerging economies.
-
The Mexican Stock Exchange announced that AC will continue to be part
of the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Index upon having the
best international practices in the areas of social and environmental
responsibility and corporate governance.
-
AC´s guidance for consolidated volume growth in 2019 is approximately
2%, on a comparable basis.
-
In July 2018, Argentina was registered as an economy with
hyperinflation upon accumulating over 100% inflation in the last 3
years. Due to this factor, as of this quarter, our consolidated
results will reflect the change in reporting methodology for Argentina.
For a full version of this earnings release with financials, go to http://arcacontal.com/investors.aspx.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Arca Continental will host a conference call on February 19, 2019 to
discuss these results at 09:00 am Mexico/Monterrey time / 10:00 am New
York time. A live webcast of this event will be available at www.arcacontal.com
or connect via telephone.
To participate, please dial:
+1-877-712-5080 (U.S. participants)
+1-334-245-3009
(International participants)
0-1-800-062-2650 (Mexico participants)
Passcode:
36151
About Arca Continental
Arca Continental is a company dedicated to the production, distribution,
and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which are brand names of The
Coca-Cola Company as well as salty snacks under the brands of Bokados in
Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United
States. With an outstanding track record of more than 93 years, Arca
Continental is the second largest Coca-Cola bottling company in Latin
America and one of the most important in the world. Within its Coca-Cola
franchise, the company serves a population of more than 119 million in
the northern and western parts of Mexico as well as Ecuador, Peru, the
northern region of Argentina and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental
is listed on the Mexican Stock Market under the ticker symbol "AC". For
further information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com
This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca
Continental and its subsidiaries based on management’s expectations.
This information as well as statements regarding future events and
expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors
that could cause the results, performance and achievements of the
Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the
general economic, political, governmental and commercial conditions both
domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates,
inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and
the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and
other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages,
weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and
factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates
provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for
any variations or for the information provided by official sources.
