Arcadia Awarded 2019 Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services

Population health management provider recognized for its broad operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations

Population health leader Arcadia.io announced today it ranked 2019 Best in KLAS in the Value-Based Care Managed Services segment with a score of 89.5. The award was announced in the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by highly-regarded analyst KLAS Research over a 12-month period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005613/en/

Figure 1: “How do vendor services compare?” for fully rated vendors. Data from Figure 1 on Page 118 of report Best in KLAS Software and Services 2019. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Arcadia’s #1 ranked value based care services enable health systems to effectively share risk. Arcadia’s team is committed to ensuring organizations are economically successful in value-based care models. Provider-centric services ranging from contract negotiation to care management are supported by insights from Arcadia’s market-leading population health management platform, Arcadia Analytics. This combination of deep expertise and sophisticated analytics ensures providers and administrators can effectively and efficiently engage patients and manage risk.

The recognition as Best in KLAS validates Arcadia’s years-long commitment to provide value-based care organizations with a platform that combines deep managed care knowledge, healthcare data analytics expertise, and unparalleled technology capabilities.

“Years ago we recognized that data analytics alone would not help value-based care organizations meet the financial or economic goals that they wanted – they needed a partner that would think through all elements of their contracts and clinical interactions,” said Arcadia CEO Sean Carroll. “We have spent the last few years building a team that can deliver both the platform and understanding of the industry to help cutting-edge organizations effectively execute so that value-based care is a sustainable model for everyone.”

Receiving the Top Ranking from KLAS

The annual Best in KLAS report ranks health IT software and services vendors across market segments. The report, published by KLAS® Research, recognizes outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact.

In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each product, KLAS provides letter grades for each product to help provide better context and transparency of product performance.

KLAS: “Arcadia Leads with Outcomes-Producing, Analytics-Driven Insights”1

In addition to the Best in KLAS recognition, KLAS recently rated Arcadia among the best value-based care and population health management tools and services in two separate reports. Arcadia was fully-rated in both Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, where it scored highest among all full-service value-based care managed services vendors2, and Population Health Management, 2018, where it was the strongest fully-rated population health management vendor for financial outcome success.3

As part of the KLAS 2019 Value Based Care Managed Services report, Arcadia customer AMITA Health was spotlighted for the success they have experienced while working with the Arcadia’s team4. AMITA Health, the largest health system in Illinois, leveraged its partnership to generate nearly $60 million in savings last year for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). As a result of the collaboration, AMITA Health Accountable Care Organization will receive shared savings of $27.3 million from CMS, the highest amount earned by any ACO in Illinois and the third-highest among the 472 ACOs nationwide that participate in the shared savings program.5

About Arcadia

Arcadia (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

1 Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, Page 5.

2 Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, Page 5.

3 Population Health Management 2018, Part 2, Page 4.

4 Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, Pages 24-26.

5 Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, Page 25.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005613/en/