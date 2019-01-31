Arcadia Awarded 2019 Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services

Population health leader Arcadia.io
announced today it ranked 2019 Best in KLAS in the Value-Based
Care Managed Services segment with a score of 89.5. The award was
announced in the 2019
Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on
thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by highly-regarded
analyst KLAS
Research over a 12-month period.
Figure 1: "How do vendor services compare?" for fully rated vendors.
Arcadia’s #1 ranked value based care services enable health systems to
effectively share risk. Arcadia’s team is committed to ensuring
organizations are economically successful in value-based care models.
Provider-centric services ranging from contract negotiation to care
management are supported by insights from Arcadia’s market-leading
population health management platform, Arcadia Analytics. This
combination of deep expertise and sophisticated analytics ensures
providers and administrators can effectively and efficiently engage
patients and manage risk.
The recognition as Best in KLAS validates Arcadia’s years-long
commitment to provide value-based care organizations with a platform
that combines deep managed care knowledge, healthcare data analytics
expertise, and unparalleled technology capabilities.
“Years ago we recognized that data analytics alone would not help
value-based care organizations meet the financial or economic goals that
they wanted – they needed a partner that would think through all
elements of their contracts and clinical interactions,” said Arcadia CEO
Sean Carroll. “We have spent the last few years building a team that can
deliver both the platform and understanding of the industry to help
cutting-edge organizations effectively execute so that value-based care
is a sustainable model for everyone.”
Receiving the Top Ranking from KLAS
The annual Best in KLAS
report ranks health IT software and services vendors across market
segments. The report, published by KLAS® Research,
recognizes outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their
quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is
awarded only in those software and services market segments that have
the broadest operational and clinical impact.
In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each product, KLAS
provides letter grades for each product to help provide better context
and transparency of product performance.
KLAS: “Arcadia Leads with Outcomes-Producing, Analytics-Driven
Insights”1
In addition to the Best in KLAS
recognition, KLAS recently rated Arcadia among the best value-based care
and population health management tools and services in two separate
reports. Arcadia was fully-rated in both Value Based Care Managed
Services 2018, where it scored highest among all full-service
value-based care managed services vendors2, and Population
Health Management, 2018, where it was the strongest fully-rated
population health management vendor for financial outcome success.3
As part of the KLAS 2019 Value Based Care Managed Services report,
Arcadia customer AMITA Health was spotlighted for the success they have
experienced while working with the Arcadia’s team4. AMITA
Health, the largest health system in Illinois, leveraged its partnership
to generate nearly $60 million in savings last year for the Medicare
Shared Savings Program (MSSP). As a result of the collaboration, AMITA
Health Accountable Care Organization will receive shared savings of
$27.3 million from CMS, the highest amount earned by any ACO in Illinois
and the third-highest among the 472 ACOs nationwide that participate in
the shared savings program.5
About Arcadia
Arcadia (www.arcadia.io)
is a population health management company, specializing in data
aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our
customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts
through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset,
pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting
administrative staff with data when and where they need it with
applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia
has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different
physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning
that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient
records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia
software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest
risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve
the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside
Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and
outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to
improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to
be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare
professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical
equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews.
KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly
reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst
for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the
insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.
