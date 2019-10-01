Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arcadia Biosciences : From project to product – GoodWheat lives up to its brand promise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Arcadia launched our GoodWheat™ portfolio of non-GMO specialty wheats in early September at the International Baking Industry Expo in Las Vegas. Our chef and team of scientists and ingredient sales experts were happy to ply the 23,000+ baking professionals strolling the tradeshow aisles with delicious and nutritious GoodWheat foods, including:

  • Performance brownies, based on GoodWheat with reduced levels of allergenic glutens and improved protein quality and amino acids;
  • High fiber pasta, made from resistant starch GoodWheat with more than 6 times the fiber of standard pasta;
  • Sport waffles, made from our high-quality protein GoodWheat, and
  • High fiber, resistant starch wheat crackers, with 6 times the fiber of regular wheat crackers.

During the tradeshow, our team talked about GoodWheat with innovators from leading companies around the world. In the short time since the expo, we've advanced our discussions with baking industry leaders in more than 10 countries. These countries represent 44% of global wheat consumption.

The road from scientific discovery to innovative food product is long. Our company's efforts to improve the nutritional value of wheat stretch back to 2001, when our scientists first established our wheat diversity libraries through advanced breeding techniques. Today, these are among the largest wheat diversity libraries in the world. And, as our IBIE experience proved, GoodWheat specialty wheats deliver valued nutritional benefits consumers are seeking, in an ingredient well-loved around the world.

This is an exciting time for GoodWheat specialty wheats as we execute our commercialization plans. In late 2019 and 2020, you'll begin to see the fruit of Arcadia's labors through our retail introduction of reduced gluten specialty flour, as well as our expanded partnership with Bay State Milling Company, which will include our high fiber bread wheat in their HealthSense portfolio.

Sarah Reiter, Chief Commercial Officer

Disclaimer

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 00:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cadence Bancorporation - CADE
GL
08:58pVisa, Mastercard reconsider backing Facebook's Libra - WSJ
RE
08:53pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
08:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
AQ
08:45pFacebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver -- 4th Update
DJ
08:43pGROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices - Discloseable Transactions - Provision of Entrusted Loans and Guarantee Services
PU
08:38pDATABLE TECHNOLOGY : Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
08:38pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (Aug.) 
PU
08:37pTORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Sept. 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
08:36pNATURA COSMÉTICOS S.A. : Announces Expiration and Receipt of Requisite Consents with respect to the Consent Solicitation for the Avon Products, Inc. 6.950% Notes due 2043
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Ag..
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
5MAOYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : MAOYE INTERNATIONAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group