Arcadia Biosciences Receives US Patent for Extended Shelf Life Wheat Trait Designed to Increase Whole Grain Consumption and Minimize Waste

Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient
company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark
Office has granted the company a patent for extended shelf life wheat,
the newest trait in Arcadia’s non-genetically modified (non-GM)
GoodWheat™ portfolio.
US Patent No. 10,087,455, entitled “Wheat With Reduced
Lipoxygenase Activity,” covers this new technology which extends the
storage life of whole wheat flour by minimizing oxidation. This new
trait was designed to promote whole wheat consumption by improving the
shelf life and taste of whole grain wheat products.
“This patent demonstrates our commitment to developing exciting
innovations for consumers and food companies to drive the adoption of
whole wheat,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia. “Commercial
plans are underway, and we look forward to sharing those soon.”
The issuance of this key US patent further expands Arcadia’s global
patent portfolio, which includes more than 195 patents and patent
applications owned or exclusively controlled by Arcadia.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value
food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for
a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver
health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods
companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The
company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers
around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of
agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results
should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia’s and
its partners’ and affiliates’ ability to develop commercial products
incorporating their traits and complete the regulatory review process
for such products; Arcadia’s compliance with laws and regulations that
impact Arcadia’s business; Arcadia’s ability to enter into favorable
commercial relationships; Arcadia’s future capital requirements and
ability to satisfy its capital needs; Arcadia’s ability to develop,
secure, enforce and defend its intellectual property rights; and the
other risks set forth in Arcadia’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in
Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as
of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any
obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
