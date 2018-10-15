Arcadia Biosciences Receives US Patent for Extended Shelf Life Wheat Trait Designed to Increase Whole Grain Consumption and Minimize Waste

-- Newest technology expands company’s GoodWheat™ portfolio of high-value, functional wheat ingredients --

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent for extended shelf life wheat, the newest trait in Arcadia’s non-genetically modified (non-GM) GoodWheat™ portfolio.

US Patent No. 10,087,455, entitled “Wheat With Reduced Lipoxygenase Activity,” covers this new technology which extends the storage life of whole wheat flour by minimizing oxidation. This new trait was designed to promote whole wheat consumption by improving the shelf life and taste of whole grain wheat products.

“This patent demonstrates our commitment to developing exciting innovations for consumers and food companies to drive the adoption of whole wheat,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia. “Commercial plans are underway, and we look forward to sharing those soon.”

The issuance of this key US patent further expands Arcadia’s global patent portfolio, which includes more than 195 patents and patent applications owned or exclusively controlled by Arcadia.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

