Arcadia Biosciences to Present at NobleConXV, 15th Annual Investor Conference January 28-29, 2019

01/23/2019 | 08:04am EST

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient company, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at NobleConXV, Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference, at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Raj Ketkar, Arcadia’s president and CEO, will present a business overview at 1:00 p.m. EST on Monday, January 28 and will be available for meetings with investors.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day in the Investors section of Arcadia’s website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website, www.nobleconference.com, and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.


