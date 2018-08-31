Arcadia.io : Named a Representative Clinical Data Integration Vendor Aligned to the Most Likely Value-Chain Process Gaps in New Gartner Report

“For most payer organizations, we recommend partnering with vendors to execute on clinical data integration (CDI) initiatives successfully and optimize the value that the business receives from the investment,” Gartner states

Arcadia.io, a leading population health management company specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software, was recognized in the Gartner report Healthcare Payer CIOs, Leverage Vendor Partners to Succeed at Clinical Data Integration. Arcadia was named as a Representative Vendor. The company was cited under the five value chain process categories: Acquire, Standardize, Normalize, Integrate, and Apply.

“CIOs are responsible for delivering business outcomes through CDI, such as risk score or quality measure improvement,” wrote Mandi Bishop, research director in Gartner’s Healthcare Payer Industry team. “Yet, payer IT departments lack institutional knowledge and individual experience in the handling and usage of clinical data relative to their expertise with structured administrative data. IT downplays the size of this knowledge and experience gap, which makes CDI project planning particularly difficult, and often leads to disappointing results.”

“Clinical data has an infinite degree of variability,” writes Bishop. “Vexing as it is, not to mention being antithetical to traditional data management best practices, you must accept the reality of these deviations to manage the normalization process effectively. As such, deriving meaning from clinical data can seem like an insurmountable challenge.”

Arcadia offers a comprehensive population health management technology and clinical data integration platform for health plans. Arcadia helps health systems feel confident they are extracting the highest quality data and unlocking real business value from otherwise latent clinical data sources. Arcadia aggregates clinical data from over 40 physical and behavioral health EHRs out of the box, integrating it with claims-based data feeds and other data sources like scheduling data, lab data, ADT, CCD, FHIR, and HL7 messages. Arcadia’s proprietary approach to extracting EHR data bypasses the limitations inherent in standard data exchange formats by pulling highly detailed information from the EHR’s operational data store.

“Arcadia.io has over 10 years of experience with acquiring, standardizing, normalizing and integrating clinical data, but importantly applying it to real business outcomes. We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner in this market,” says Michael Gleeson, chief analytics officer at Arcadia.io. “Our ability to unlock value from EHR data has allowed our customers to manage some of the most financially successful ACOs in the market. Whether they are trying to unlock value from a single instance of Epic, or a network with hundreds of disparate EHR vendors and data sources, our population health software helps them apply insights from EHR data to quality improvement, risk adjustment, and utilization and expense management.”

Arcadia uses cutting edge distributed computing technologies to quickly process clinical data sources. This expertise in Big Data, spark, machine learning and the AWS cloud is combined with one of the most comprehensive training dictionaries sourced from the 1000s of EHR connections Arcadia completed over the past 10 years. With this foundation of high quality data, Arcadia allows customers to rapidly, and cost effectively, bring hundreds of clinical data connections online for a comprehensive, near-real time picture of network performance.

Through the combination of a clinical data integration platform and population health management software, Arcadia Analytics™ addresses the needs of health plans and providers across the clinical data integration value chain. Arcadia Analytics has software modules specifically focused on each of the following high-value use cases: risk adjustment optimization, quality measure improvement, utilization management, care coordination, and advanced analytics.

About Arcadia.io

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 35 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.

