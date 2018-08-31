Arcadia.io : Named a Representative Clinical Data Integration Vendor Aligned to the Most Likely Value-Chain Process Gaps in New Gartner Report

“For most payer organizations, we recommend partnering with vendors to
execute on clinical data integration (CDI) initiatives successfully and
optimize the value that the business receives from the investment,”
Gartner states
Arcadia.io, a leading population health management company specializing
in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software, was recognized in
the Gartner report Healthcare
Payer CIOs, Leverage Vendor Partners to Succeed at Clinical Data
Integration. Arcadia was named as a Representative Vendor. The
company was cited under the five value chain process categories:
Acquire, Standardize, Normalize, Integrate, and Apply.
“CIOs are responsible for delivering business outcomes through CDI, such
as risk score or quality measure improvement,” wrote Mandi Bishop,
research director in Gartner’s Healthcare Payer Industry team. “Yet,
payer IT departments lack institutional knowledge and individual
experience in the handling and usage of clinical data relative to their
expertise with structured administrative data. IT downplays the size of
this knowledge and experience gap, which makes CDI project planning
particularly difficult, and often leads to disappointing results.”
“Clinical data has an infinite degree of variability,” writes Bishop.
“Vexing as it is, not to mention being antithetical to traditional data
management best practices, you must accept the reality of these
deviations to manage the normalization process effectively. As such,
deriving meaning from clinical data can seem like an insurmountable
challenge.”
Arcadia offers a comprehensive population health management technology
and clinical data integration platform for health plans. Arcadia helps
health systems feel confident they are extracting the highest quality
data and unlocking real business value from otherwise latent clinical
data sources. Arcadia aggregates clinical data from over 40 physical and
behavioral health EHRs out of the box, integrating it with claims-based
data feeds and other data sources like scheduling data, lab data, ADT,
CCD, FHIR, and HL7 messages. Arcadia’s proprietary approach to
extracting EHR data bypasses the limitations inherent in standard data
exchange formats by pulling highly detailed information from the EHR’s
operational data store.
“Arcadia.io has over 10 years of experience with acquiring,
standardizing, normalizing and integrating clinical data, but
importantly applying it to real business outcomes. We are pleased to be
recognized by Gartner in this market,” says Michael Gleeson, chief
analytics officer at Arcadia.io. “Our ability to unlock value from EHR
data has allowed our customers to manage some of the most financially
successful ACOs in the market. Whether they are trying to unlock value
from a single instance of Epic, or a network with hundreds of disparate
EHR vendors and data sources, our population health software helps them
apply insights from EHR data to quality improvement, risk adjustment,
and utilization and expense management.”
Arcadia uses cutting edge distributed computing technologies to quickly
process clinical data sources. This expertise in Big Data, spark,
machine learning and the AWS cloud is combined with one of the most
comprehensive training dictionaries sourced from the 1000s of EHR
connections Arcadia completed over the past 10 years. With this
foundation of high quality data, Arcadia allows customers to rapidly,
and cost effectively, bring hundreds of clinical data connections online
for a comprehensive, near-real time picture of network performance.
Through the combination of a clinical data integration platform and
population health management software, Arcadia Analytics™ addresses the
needs of health plans and providers across the clinical data integration
value chain. Arcadia Analytics has software modules specifically focused
on each of the following high-value use cases: risk adjustment
optimization, quality measure improvement, utilization management, care
coordination, and advanced analytics.
To learn more, access
a complimentary copy of the Gartner report Healthcare Payer CIOs,
Leverage Vendor Partners to Succeed at Clinical Data Integration.
*Gartner, Healthcare Payer CIOs, Leverage Vendor Partners to Succeed at
Clinical Data Integration, Mandi Bishop, 20 August 2018.
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its
research publications, and does not advise technology users to select
only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Arcadia.io
Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io)
is a population health management company, specializing in data
aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value based care. Our
customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts
through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset,
pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting
administrative staff with data when and where they need it with
applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia
has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different
physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning
that combs through variations in over 35 million longitudinal patient
records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia
software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest
risk bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve
the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside
Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and
outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.
