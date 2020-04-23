Log in
Arcadis announces the passing of North American CEO

04/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadis is saddened to announce the passing of its Chief Executive Officer for North America. Joachim Ebert passed away unexpectedly last week following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Joachim was a charismatic leader. Nothing phased him, and he approached every situation with positivity and determination. He inspired everyone who worked with him. I will personally miss his drive, determination and unrelenting focus on employee welfare and client excellence,” said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. “It is safe to say that Joachim impacted us all, and his legacy will be carried forward in the company.”

“We are filled with sadness by his passing, but we are so grateful for the time we had with him,” said Mary Ann Hopkins, Arcadis group executive for the Americas. “Joachim was an inspirational leader who cared deeply about Arcadis and all Arcadians. He often told the story that he joined Arcadis because he believed in our passion of improving quality of life, and it inspired him to be his best. He led Arcadis North America with this passion, and he helped transform us into the company we are today.”

Ebert joined Arcadis as Chief Operating Officer for North America in 2015. He became CEO in 2016. During his time at Arcadis he turned around the region’s financial performance, oversaw its digital transformation, focused on building a culture of caring among employees and championed client experience. He is survived by his parents, Oskar and Christa; his wife, Canan; and two daughters, Celine and Siena.

Alexander Rothchild, president of the company’s U.S. environment business, will succeed Ebert as CEO. Rothchild has served as interim CEO since January 1.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jimmy Luthye
Mobile: 303-471-3592
Email: james.luthye@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate $3.8 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e66f50b1-e09d-4457-a2e3-4e53420b7abb

Primary Logo

Joachim Ebert

Joachim Ebert, 1969 - 2020

