Arçelik Adopts beqom's Sales Performance Management Solution

beqom, the provider of a cloud-based total compensation solution, has
announced the go-live of its Sales Performance Management (SPM) solution
for Arçelik A.Ş., a Turkish market leader in the durable consumer goods
industry. Arçelik will use beqom to manage its incentive and variable
compensation processes.
Arçelik sought a solution as the company went through a rapid
digitization efforts across all levels of the business, with an
omnichannel transformation initiative to meet its customers increasing
demand for customized, fast, and widely spread products and services.
To digitize compensation, the business group wanted an agile cloud-based
solution with the ability to run on-demand simulations to monitor and
revise the incentive strategy for dealers during the sales cycle.
Using the beqom solution, Arçelik will be able to effectively plan and
calculate
commissions for its 3,000 domestic dealers. The company will improve
efficiency and reduce costs on process administration while providing a
clearer picture of total rewards for its employees. A key driver for
selecting beqom was its ability to run simulations and implement changes
to incentive strategies throughout the year.
“When evaluating the right technology to enable full commission
calculations for our dealers, we could not afford to compromise,
requiring a flexible solution to monitor and revise incentive strategy
during the sales cycle,” said Hüseyin Öner, CIO at Arçelik.
“The flexibility of our Sales Performance Management solution supports
the changing requirements of global organizations operating in dynamic
market environments,” says Stephan Pohl, beqom COO. “We are delighted to
support Arçelik in implementing a sales incentive strategy that will to
enable the sales team to react quickly to the increasing expectations of
their customers”.
Read
the Arcelik Customer Success Story here.
About Arçelik
Arçelik A.Ş. is a household appliances manufacturer based in Turkey. The
Company engages in the production and marketing of durable goods,
components, consumer electronics and after-sale services. Arçelik A.Ş.
operates through 13 international subsidiaries and 3,000 branches in
Turkey with over 32,000 employees representing 12 brands across 145
countries.
About beqom
Happiness is the best driver for success. Our mission is to make the
workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing
business managers to lead, align and motivate employees and partners.
beqom’s cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across
all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and
Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as
salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits,
non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance
Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales and finance
organizations leverage our platform to drive performance, retention,
cost optimization and… happiness among their people. beqom – to make
your people happy.
Learn more at www.beqom.com.
