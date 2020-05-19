Arcellx to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
0
05/19/2020 | 02:24pm EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcellx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Han Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conference.
Presentation Details:
Event: UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Time: 8:20 a.m. ET
The ARC-sparX platform separates the tumor-recognition and tumor-killing functions of conventional CAR-T cell therapies: (1) sparX (soluble protein antigen-receptor X-linkers) proteins recognize and bind specific antigens on diseased cells and flag those cells for destruction; and (2) ARC-T (Antigen Receptor Complex-T) cells bind the sparX proteins and kill the flagged cells. Arcellx has developed a collection of sparX proteins that bind different cell surface antigens. Administration of alternate sparX proteins can redirect ARC-T cells to different disease antigens to potentially address relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen escape. Additionally, ARC-T cell activity can be curbed as needed by controlling the dose and frequency of sparX administration.
