ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih : Comments of Mauro Longobardo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, on work of the company under the conditions of COVID-19 Pandemia

Comments of Mauro Longobardo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, on work of the company under the conditions of COVID-19 Pandemia

Comments of Mauro Longobardo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, on work of the company under the conditions of COVID-19 PandemiaA global crisis, generated by Pandemia of a new type of the coronavirus, is the hardest one since the World War II - as declared recently by Antonio Guterres, U.N. Secretary-General. The epidemic disturbed a regular lifestyle and a business rhythm both in small towns and the largest capitals of the world. Everybody suffered - owners of large holdings, small cafes, employees - literally all owners of small, middle-size and large business. In new reality companies had to suspend their activity, to reduce headcount, to review their plans for future and a financial strategy. Meanwhile every day every person struggles against stress and worries for their families and friends amid information from mass media and horrifying statistics.





Companies of ArcelorMittal Group are represented in 60 countries worldwide, including Italy, Germany, France. Exactly in these countries COVID-19 is spread most of all now. The Group is forced to reduce production in a lot of its companies worldwide. In this situation ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the largest mining-metallurgical company in Ukraine, is doing everything possible so that not only to prevent from the spread of infection, to protect its employees and their families, but also to keep production level and not to lose sustainable development in future.





One fifth of our employees is now on paid vacations or is working remotely, from home. We took this decision in order to decrease a number of people at the plant's territory and a number of social contacts inside the company so that to mitigate a risk of contagion and the spread of virus. To allow such health-driven measures without affecting operation, being load at several shops still sustained, we decided to freeze and postpone any not-critical works up to end of quarantine.





Meanwhile our team puts all the efforts to keep usual volumes of production and to carry out the orders of our customers, for whom it is also not easy now. Of course, our customers have to make changes in their work. For example, we see that several European companies stopped their facilities, and due to this situation, uncertainty about future business scenario is felt by all customers' worldwide. Currently it is difficult to forecast when the world will get back to full-scale business activity, considering the growth of morbidity. We consider that a better business forecast will be available by end of May.





Good news is that China has almost overcome the epidemic and managed to get back to normal work. It gave us an opportunity to start shipment our concentrate to China by sea. At the current moment we are working to reach shipment up to 300 000 t of the concentrate per month. Despite it is extremely complicated to replace shipment by railway to Europe by shipment to China by sea quickly, together with our team and logistics partners we keep the situation under control and are managing to find solutions for different issues.





I can also tell about long-term capital investment. Modernization of the company has been our main priority all these years. Yes, now we are reviewing the current operation plans and short-term investment plant might suffer delays due to the current situation. Nevertheless we do not intend to change the long-term strategic development for next five years. All plans regarding implementation of ecological projects are not stopped. Construction of new pellet plant, gas treatment at converter shop, and modernization of blast furnace #9, are key investment objects for our company. We steadily proceed adapting our schedules to the limited availability of external suppliers that have been slowing down operations due to introduction of quarantine regime in their respective countries.





Of course, we understand that now it will be much more difficult to achieve all targets and tasks we fixed for ourselves. The group, specially in the most affected areas, is suffering tremendous losses due to coronavirus Pandemia. Depending on the level such Pandemia will reach in Ukraine we need to prepare for worst case scenarios. Now we are trying to activate all available reserves so that to decrease costs and to keep business and employees. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih also understands its responsibility to society - the city and the region where we live and work. That is why despite the difficulties we support Kryvyi Rih in this difficult period in an active way - we buy medical equipment, keep on paying taxes in a stable way, help with hospitalization of people in a context of the quarantine. We provide our employees with additional protective masks and respirators (about 250 K pcs have been ordered), gloves (100 K couples), washing and disinfection materials, we arrange safe delivery of employees to the shops, as well as disinfection of check-points and bus stops at the company's territory.





Dear customers, partners, contractors, our devoted metallurgists and miners! The Pandemia will be over and we all will get back to the normal routine. It is important to overcome this unprecedented crisis together. I understand anxiety and feelings of each of you in this new reality, which will make all of us stronger and tougher. Team immunity of the business now depends on a contribution of each of us as never before.