ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih continue with Sustainable Development Strategy and modernization of Sinter Plant #2 to improve the efficiency of gas cleaning plants with focus on reducing the dust emissions

Kryvyi Rih, May 19, 2020. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih continues to carry out major modernization of Sinter Plant No.2. This is one of the key investment projects of the company that will significantly reduce industrial emission load on the region and city. Currently, there are some works in progress to install new gas cleaning plant within reconstruction of one more sinter strand of the plant, the fifth in succession. Just as all other modernized strands, sinter strand No.2 will be modernized along with installation of gas cleaning equipment, modern aspiration and automation systems.





ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih considers such modernization in sinter plant to be a priority since the contribution of these production (three sinter plants) units in the сompany's total emission is approximately 75%. By now, four out of six sinter strands were already modernized: stands Nos.1, 4, 5, 6. This resulted in reduction of dust emissions by 80% on average per sinter strand.





After reconstruction, the new gas cleaning equipment and effective electrostatic precipitators manufactured abroad (Italy, Denmark) were installed on four sinter strands. Besides, the new ignition hearths with energy-efficient ignition system were installed that enabled to reduce natural gas consumption.





Despite the challenging situation caused by coronavirus pandemic and drop in prices on global markets, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih keeps gradually fulfilling its environment-related obligations. Modernization of sinter strand No.2 is planned for the fourth quarter and sinter strand No.3 will be stopped for reconstruction by the end of this year. As a result of modernization of sinter strand No.2, dust emissions will reduce by 250 tons a year. Total cost of Sinter Plant No.2 reconstruction project amounts to over 180 MUSD.