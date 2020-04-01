Kryvyi Rih, April 1, 2020. In 2019, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih expenses on environment amounted to 562.9 MUAH. Environmental measures enable the Company to comply with environmental standards established with the legislation and gradually reduce environmental footprint.





Every year, the Company allocates funds for implementation of major investment projects, including repair of fixed assets intended for environment protection purposes. For instance, in 2019, the repair of draft equipment was performed, as well as construction of two-stage gas cleaning plant within reconstruction of rotary kiln No.3 in Lime and Refractory Shop. ESP was replaced with a modern bag filter here. Lime stone heater and modern automation were installed to reduce consumption rate of natural gas. Resulting from all the work done, dust emissions were reduced to 90%.





In addition, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih considered environmental aspect during implementation of the investment program. The main investment projects include construction of two modern continuous casters and modernization of Sinter Plant No.2. Within reconstruction of Sinter Plant No.2, new modern gas cleaning plants manufactured in Denmark were constructed and commissioned from tail parts of sinter strands Nos.3-4 and from junction houses of primary mixing block and sinter returns. Automatic environment monitoring system was implemented on GCP from sintering zone to control emission volumes in real-time. In total, three out of six sinter strands were revamped already, and environmental modernization of the fourth sinter strand began in the end of last year. Resulting from the reconstruction, dust emissions per each of six sinter strands will reduce by 250 tons a year.





ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invested 562.9 MUAH for environment protection purposes in 2019





The Company is also gradually proceeding with reconstruction of tailings Obyedinyonnoye and Mirolyubovskoye, construction of the first stage of tailing Tsentralnoye and their circulating water supply. These facilities are used for disposal of beneficiation waste. Additional useful vessels for disposal of beneficiation tails were created to avoid usage of additional land resources.





In the period between 2006-2019, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invested 6.8 BUAH for environment protection purposes and constructed more than 120 highly effective gas cleaning plants. From the moment of plant privatization, total air emissions were reduced by 42.7%, sewage - by 78.4%, waste disposal - by 23.7%.