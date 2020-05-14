Log in
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is firmly progressing with the execution of its Strategy of Sustainable Development, and decommissioned the first section of blooming plant (Blooming-1).

05/14/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Kryvyi Rih, May 14, 2020.ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih stopped operation of the section № 1 of blooming shop. As a part of the Strategy of Sustainable Development, the company is gradually leaving behind obsolete technologies, ensuring an upgrade of production capacities with an implementation of environmentally friendly projects.

Blooming-1 shop started to work in 1958, and after a couple of years, the company commissioned the Blooming-2. In 2015 the first and the second blooming mills of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih were consolidated into one single shop, divided in two sections. The blooming mill gave a significant contribution into a total steel output of the company during more than 60 years. In total the shop produced over 183 MIO t of finished goods at the moment of the first section closure. Blooming-1 was rolling square steel billets of different sections (300×300 mm, 150×150 mm, 130 х 130 mm, 125х125 mm, 80×80 mm), and bandage strips of 32х126 mm section.

Currently Blooming-1 is already disconnected from power supply sources, except for the standby lighting and emergency power supply systems. Measures were developed earlier to support a workable condition of necessary equipment, all emergency and drain systems of the area.

It was possible to dismiss Blooming-1 by means of the implementation of company investment program - construction of new modern machines and modernization of existing ones. Due to construction of new continuous casting machines for billets (CCM) and reconstruction of a light section mill № 250-4 is was possible to optimize a process of steel-making, to make it faster and more environmentally friendly. Earlier ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih was producing rebars only out of rolled billets, manufactured by means of ingot casting and rolling at the blooming. As a result of a reconstruction of the light section mill № 250-4 the company will be able to produce rebars out of cast billets 150х150 mm, manufactured in a section of continuous steel casting mill. After the shutdown of the area № 1 a total level of production of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will not change, by means of redistribution of a flow of steel through CCM and at the second section of the blooming.

Stoppage of Blooming-1 will also give an ecological effect. Forty sources of air pollutant emissions will be decommissioned, in particular, thirty soaking pits. It will enable to decrease emissions from these sources by approximately 500 t per year.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih even amid the hardest conditions of COVID-19 pandemia is striving to keep its whole professional team. Since quarantine measures were implemented part of personnel of the section № 1 of blooming supported a workable condition of emergency systems of the shop and dismantling of the equipment occurred in strict compliance with all sanitary-hygienic requirements. A major part of the employees of this area were on paid vacations or in downtime beyond the plant with a payment of 2/3 of their salary. Currently 50 employees of this facility are being transferred to the section № 2 of blooming (on vacant positions). ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is ready to give recruitment possibilities to personnel for any relevant vacancies in the company. A decision will be taken in each separate case individually in full compliance with requirements of labor legislation.

Reference:Stoppage of Blooming-1 is not the first environmental obligation fulfilled by the plant this year. In March 2020, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih decommissioned Twin Hearth Furnace No.6 that meant the closure of open-hearth shop of the plant.

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih PAT published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:49:03 UTC
