ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih pays for design phase of new cancer center construction in Kryvyi Rih

Kryvyi Rih, July 15, 2020. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih fulfilled its contractual obligations on the first payment for services to Drees & Sommer (Germany), the international company selected in the late February 2020 as a contractor for complex counselling on the project, engineering, and planning of a new cancer center building in Kryvyi Rih. The German company will provide the project feasibility study with cost analysis and design, and expert consulting on purchase of radiological equipment.



Until now, the parties and specialists of the current Kryvyi Rih Cancer Center have discussed technical details of the future building. Now Drees & Sommer is ready to start engineering and development of the medical concept. It is the first stage of construction of new cancer treatment clinic based on a European project. The total price of the contract amounts to more than 1 million euros.



ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the key investor of the project for construction of the new cancer center in Kryvyi Rih. The specialized medical institution will provide services on early detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. According to the three-party Memorandum with the authorities, the company provides general funding for the project in the amount of UAH 400 million (equates to 15 million euros) and monitors its implementation, selection of contractors, and proper utilization of funds.



Reference: Drees & Sommer is an international company, which have been specializing on consulting, planning, construction, and operational services for 50 years now. It works all over the world in partnership with private investors and government clients in all spheres of real estate and infrastructure.



The construction of the medical facility is carried out according to the Memorandum of Cooperation concluded in autumn 2019 between the Nation's Health, Health Care and Insurance Committee of Verkhovna Rada, Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration and Regional Council, Kryvyi Rih City Council and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.



The Memorandum defines the main principles of the construction funding and the concept of the future operation of the center. For example, the Kryvyi Rih City Council provides assistance in processing of necessary documentation for the land plot near the city's existing cancer center and will lay, for its own expense, all utility lines and networks required for the construction and for the future work of the new center. The Regional Council is responsible for construction of foundation and processing of permits for the construction and commissioning of the facility. The Kryvyi Rih Cancer Treatment Center acts as the owner of the construction. After the facility is built and commissioned, the property rights will belong to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council that will ensure its maintenance and provision with all the necessary.



