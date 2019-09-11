Log in
ArcelorMittal : Shareholders of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih are proposed to pay dividends

09/11/2019 | 09:22am EDT
Shareholders of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih are proposed to pay dividends Kryvyi Rih, September 11, 2019. The supervisory board of Public Joint Stock Company ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih took a decision to hold unscheduled meeting of its shareholders in Kryvyi Rih on October 10.

Agenda includes payment of dividends. Shareholders are proposed to spend 10,845 bln UAH for this, that is equivalent to 2.81 UAH per ordinary share. If the shareholders take such a decision, the supervisory board of the company will define the terms and procedure for dividends payment. According to the law "About joint stock companies", this period shall not exceed half a year since the decision is made by shareholders.

Sergey Plichko, Chief Financial Officer, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih:

- It is usual practice for business as joint stock company to pay dividends to its shareholders. Last time the dividends were paid for 2007 - during the period of raw materials super cycle in the global economy that was over in autumn 2008, when the crisis reached not only financial market, but also caused decline in production volumes, demand and raw materials prices. Due to poor markets conditions in 2009 and during 2012-2014, the company had losses and shareholders did not discuss dividends payment. Only in 2015-2018 the company achieved positive financial results. Now, the supervisory board recommends to spend the part of undistributed profit, accumulated during this 4-year period, for dividends payment.

Since taking over of the plant ArcelorMittal company invested huge amounts for its modernization and implementation of large-scale investment projects. The corporate policy remains the same, dividends payment will not affect our investment program - during next 5 years we plan to invest another 1.8 bln USD for production development, including construction of pellet plant, which will enable us to abandon outdated sintering operations and improve our environmental footprint by 50-55%.

Reference:

The total number of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih shares is 3 859 533 000. The company has about 10 thousand shareholders - mostly physical bodies (about 20 entities). The major stock of shares (95.13%) is owned by ArcelorMittal Duisburg (Germany), the rest belongs to minority shareholders.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih PAT published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:21:06 UTC
