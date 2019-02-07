Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ArcelorMittal announces share buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 01:01am EST

7 February 2019 - ArcelorMittal today announces a share buyback program (the ‘Program’) under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2015 (the ‘AGM Authorization’).

The shares acquired under the Program are intended to meet ArcelorMittal's obligations arising from employee share programs. ArcelorMittal intends to repurchase between 11 February 2019 and 31 December 2019 up to 4 million shares for an aggregate maximum amount of US$113.424 million in accordance with the AGM Authorization and applicable market abuse regulations.

ENDS
About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
Europe+442075431156
Americas+13128993985
Retail+442075431156
SRI+442075431156
Bonds/Credit+33171921026
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

E-mail:		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone:+442076297988
  
  
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
  
Paul Weigh +442032142419

 

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aZURICH INSURANCE : boosts net profit 24 percent, hikes dividend
RE
01:07aLong, strange trip - How U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free
RE
01:06aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volvo Cars feels margin pressure from U.S.-China tariff war
RE
01:06aSOCIETE GENERALE : Fourth quarter and full year 2018 Results
GL
01:05aDKSH publishes full-year results 2018
TE
01:05aOSRAM LICHT : impacted by market weakness in the first quarter
EQ
01:05aSFC ENERGY : publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2018 and forecast for 2019 / Company considering its strategic options for future development and growth
EQ
01:05aImplenia wins a contract in Norway
TE
01:05aOSRAM LICHT : impacted by market weakness in the first quarter
PU
01:05aHAMBORNER REIT AG : Preliminary figures show successful 2018 financial year with significant growth in revenue and earnings
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4BANK OF AMERICA : BANK BRANCHES LOSE INFLUENCE IN BATTLE FOR U.S. MARKET SHARE: study
5FSD PHARMA INC : FSD PHARMA : Announces Strategic Business Developments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.