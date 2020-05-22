Log in
Arcese introduces a daily service conncecting Barcelona and Madrid with LNG vehicles

05/22/2020

Arcese's distribution services development strategy in Spain continues with a new daily service and increasing attention paid to the environment

As part of its strategy to develop distribution services and the national network, from mid-May Arcese España has launched a new daily service connecting Barcelona and Madrid with a 24-hour transit time. Thanks to a consolidated and highly integrated distribution network, the door-to-door service is available for all types of goods: from collection to delivery to the final customer, always offering a dedicated and highly personalised service to all customers.

In line with the Group's environmental policy aimed at reducing the impact generated by its operations, liquid natural gas (LNG) vehicles will be used for the new service on the Barcelona-Madrid-Barcelona route, and hybrid and electric vehicles for the delivery of the last mile from the Madrid branch. Combining respect for the environment with the demands of the market and customers in terms of quality and level of service is a priority issue for Arcese. Natural gas vehicles allow a reduction of almost 40% of CO2, 94% of nitrogen oxide and almost 95% of harmful particles. In addition to reducing pollutant gas emissions, electric vehicles also allow a significant reduction in noise pollution of almost 5 decibels compared to diesel. Thanks to this choice, Arcese continues to be in line with new European legislation in terms of environmental sustainability.

Thanks to an extensive network of commercial partners and direct subsidiaries in Europe, today Arcese Group is able to satisfy any transport requirement in terms of volume, delivery time and complexity of full truck load (FTL), groupage or partial load transport.

Disclaimer

Arcese Trasporti S.p.A. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:16:12 UTC
