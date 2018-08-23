Arch Insurance promotes Mark Lange to EVP, Strategy and Distribution for Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance today announced that Mark Lange has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP), Strategy and Distribution for Arch Insurance Group’s North American operations. Mr. Lange will report to Michael Price, EVP and Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Insurance Group Inc.

In this new role, Mr. Lange succeeds industry veteran Bill Casey, who has announced his retirement effective Dec. 1, 2018, after 10 years with Arch Insurance. In addition to Mr. Casey’s duties, Mr. Lange is charged with maximizing Arch Insurance’s existing footprint while expanding its reach by building new distribution channels. He is also responsible for strategic business development and innovation initiatives including assessing opportunities for mergers and acquisitions and InsurTech.

“Underwriting will always be at the heart of what we do at Arch Insurance, but we recognize the need to be responsive to our customers and trading partners,” said Mr. Price. “Mark’s leadership and innovative approach to the business will bring much needed perspective to our company as we migrate to a more customer-centric operating platform that emphasizes value-added products and services and ease of doing business. Mark inherits a talented team that is eager to maximize Arch’s position. I’m excited about the positive impact this group will have as we continue to transform our company.”

Mr. Lange joined Arch in 2015 as Senior Vice President of the P&C Programs business and has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, including a position as Vice President at Dowling Capital Partners, and various leadership roles at The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Deloitte.

Mr. Lange holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Miami University in Ohio and a master’s in business administration from Duke University.

“I’m excited about the opportunity ahead of me,” Mr. Lange said. “We have a strong foundation in place, and I look forward to bringing the value that Arch Insurance has to offer to our customers across our various distribution channels.”

About Arch Insurance Group

Arch Insurance Group Inc. is a member of Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company that provides insurance and reinsurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries. For more information, visit www.archcapgroup.com./insurance/regions/United-States

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005644/en/