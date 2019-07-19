Arch MI Approved to Insure CalHFA Loans

Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance (MI) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., announced today that the California Housing Finance Agency (“CalHFA”) has approved it to provide private MI on the agency’s conventional first-mortgage loans, effective Sept. 5, 2019.

By insuring CalHFA’s low-interest-rate loans for low- and moderate-income borrowers in California, Arch MI will make it possible for more state residents to qualify for home ownership.

“Arch MI is pleased to be named an approved insurer for CalHFA,” said Carl Tyree, Arch MI Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. “Affordability continues to be a key issue for many housing markets and especially California. By providing MI on eligible loans backed by CalHFA, Arch MI will be working with the state’s affordable housing lender to expand homebuying opportunities for Californians.”

About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

About CalHFA

The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA's Single Family Lending Division has invested more than $27 billion to help more than 185,000 families buy their first home with a mortgage they can afford. CalHFA is a self-supporting state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars to fund its operations. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or call toll free at 877-9-CalHFA (877-922-5432).

