Arch MI Donations Purchase Wish-List Teaching Tools to Improve Education for Students in 28 Classrooms

Public-school teachers focused on fostering a love of learning have new
classroom tools — ranging from books by Dr. Seuss to computers — that
they bought with donations from Arch MI, a leading provider of private
mortgage insurance.
The classroom contributions, which total more than $14,000, benefit
students in three communities where Arch MI has offices — Greensboro,
North Carolina, site of the company’s headquarters; Raleigh, North
Carolina; and Walnut Creek, California. Student populations at several
of the schools are largely from low-income households.
Arch MI’s donations were made in response to requests from teachers in
these communities through DonorsChoose.org, a nonprofit website that
enables individuals and corporations to contribute to the funding of
specific classroom projects. DonorsChoose.org lists teacher requests in
communities nationwide and enables users to seek out classroom projects
in a specific city, town or ZIP code.
Nearly all of the teachers sent messages thanking Arch MI for the
contributions, including:
-
“All 65 of the students I teach will be impacted by this,” a
Greensboro-area elementary school teacher stated in a message to Arch
MI about its donation for laptop computers in her classroom. “This
project will not only make my students more engaged, but it will make
them 21st-century learners.”
-
“A love of reading is so important and you have helped me instill
that,” a Raleigh, NC, elementary teacher wrote in a message about
purchasing books designed to boost reading and writing.
-
“Your generous donation will go a long way to helping to prepare my
students for testing and their future learning goals,” a Walnut Creek,
CA, teacher wrote about a new classroom computer to help
elementary-level students learn research skills.
“It’s been really enjoyable to share those messages with our employees,”
said Jim Jumpe, Arch MI’s Chief Marketing Officer. “All of us at Arch MI
are impressed by these teachers, who are making extraordinary efforts to
give their students quality learning opportunities. Many of our
employees have ties to schools that received our donations, so this is a
great way for companies like ours to give back and recognize the
importance of education and great educators to the success of our
communities.”
Arch MI is an active supporter of education and nonprofit organizations
focused on housing. The company’s commitment includes granting employees
paid time off to volunteer for community service and matching employees’
gifts to eligible charities.
About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company
Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is
a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk.
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to
protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of
responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship
mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write
mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto
Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.
