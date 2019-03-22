Arch MI Donations Purchase Wish-List Teaching Tools to Improve Education for Students in 28 Classrooms

Arch MI responded to teachers’ requests for a variety of educational resources through DonorsChoose.org for 24 classrooms in North Carolina and four in California.

Public-school teachers focused on fostering a love of learning have new classroom tools — ranging from books by Dr. Seuss to computers — that they bought with donations from Arch MI, a leading provider of private mortgage insurance.

The classroom contributions, which total more than $14,000, benefit students in three communities where Arch MI has offices — Greensboro, North Carolina, site of the company’s headquarters; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Walnut Creek, California. Student populations at several of the schools are largely from low-income households.

Arch MI’s donations were made in response to requests from teachers in these communities through DonorsChoose.org, a nonprofit website that enables individuals and corporations to contribute to the funding of specific classroom projects. DonorsChoose.org lists teacher requests in communities nationwide and enables users to seek out classroom projects in a specific city, town or ZIP code.

Nearly all of the teachers sent messages thanking Arch MI for the contributions, including:

“All 65 of the students I teach will be impacted by this,” a Greensboro-area elementary school teacher stated in a message to Arch MI about its donation for laptop computers in her classroom. “This project will not only make my students more engaged, but it will make them 21 st -century learners.”

-century learners.” “A love of reading is so important and you have helped me instill that,” a Raleigh, NC, elementary teacher wrote in a message about purchasing books designed to boost reading and writing.

“Your generous donation will go a long way to helping to prepare my students for testing and their future learning goals,” a Walnut Creek, CA, teacher wrote about a new classroom computer to help elementary-level students learn research skills.

“It’s been really enjoyable to share those messages with our employees,” said Jim Jumpe, Arch MI’s Chief Marketing Officer. “All of us at Arch MI are impressed by these teachers, who are making extraordinary efforts to give their students quality learning opportunities. Many of our employees have ties to schools that received our donations, so this is a great way for companies like ours to give back and recognize the importance of education and great educators to the success of our communities.”

Arch MI is an active supporter of education and nonprofit organizations focused on housing. The company’s commitment includes granting employees paid time off to volunteer for community service and matching employees’ gifts to eligible charities.

