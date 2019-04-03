Arch MI Releases Next-Generation RateStar

Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance (MI) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., today announced the release of an update to their premium pricing tool, RateStar, at archmiratestar.com.

This next generation of Arch MI’s RateStar user portal delivers a streamlined customer experience with express quotes and fully customized pricing options. Currently the preferred MI pricing solution for lenders, RateStar revolutionized the industry 10 years ago when it was launched as a dynamic tool that could evaluate individual loan risk more precisely than any rate sheet.

RateStar is also the only MI pricing tool that currently has an MI buydown feature. RateStar Buydown allows loan officers to customize a unique MI premium payment for each borrower, leveraging all lender and seller credits.

“RateStar continues to evolve as we apply our decade of expertise and customer feedback,” said Michael Schmeiser, Arch MI’s President and CEO. “RateStar transformed the way lenders select coverage, delivering our most competitive rates for each loan, and RateStar Buydown makes it possible for them to tailor MI premiums according to individual borrower circumstances.

“Now we’re taking RateStar to the next level with our new portal,” he continued. “It offers an express rate quote option that returns rate quotes faster and requires far fewer fields. Users have a full range of MI pricing options to choose from. RateStar provides a streamlined, uncluttered customer experience with design enhancements based on lender preferences.”

The new RateStar portal has a unique URL, archmiratestar.com (archmicuratestar.com for credit unions). It’s also available on most industry loan origination systems and pricing engines, as well as through Arch MI’s origination platform, CONNECT, and its downloadable mobile app.

“Arch MI has led the way with our risk-based MI pricing solution, and we’ll continue to identify opportunities to enhance RateStar’s capabilities,” Schmeiser said. “Fortunately, we have both the in-house expertise and experience to ensure the tool evolves as conditions change. Constant innovation makes RateStar relevant to loan officers, who are competing for every loan and need a dynamic MI pricing solution with the flexibility and precision to differentiate them in the marketplace.”

The new RateStar portal features:

A streamlined, clutter-free look and feel.

A simplified, user-friendly interface, including an accessible font, font size and language.

Fewer required data entry fields to receive a basic quote.

A reduced processing time on the back end, producing faster results.

A new express rate quote option, plus a full menu of applicable pricing options.

A new URL, archmiratestar.com (and archmicuratestar.com for credit unions).

About Arch MI

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

