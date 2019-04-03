Arch MI Releases Next-Generation RateStar

Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of
private mortgage insurance (MI) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch
Capital Group Ltd., today announced the release of an update to their
premium pricing tool, RateStar, at archmiratestar.com.
This next generation of Arch MI’s RateStar user portal delivers a
streamlined customer experience with express quotes and fully customized
pricing options. Currently the preferred MI pricing solution for
lenders, RateStar revolutionized the industry 10 years ago when it was
launched as a dynamic tool that could evaluate individual loan risk more
precisely than any rate sheet.
RateStar is also the only MI pricing tool that currently has an MI
buydown feature. RateStar Buydown allows loan officers to customize a
unique MI premium payment for each borrower, leveraging all lender and
seller credits.
“RateStar continues to evolve as we apply our decade of expertise and
customer feedback,” said Michael Schmeiser, Arch MI’s President and CEO.
“RateStar transformed the way lenders select coverage, delivering our
most competitive rates for each loan, and RateStar Buydown makes it
possible for them to tailor MI premiums according to individual borrower
circumstances.
“Now we’re taking RateStar to the next level with our new portal,” he
continued. “It offers an express rate quote option that returns rate
quotes faster and requires far fewer fields. Users have a full range of
MI pricing options to choose from. RateStar provides a streamlined,
uncluttered customer experience with design enhancements based on lender
preferences.”
The new RateStar portal has a unique URL, archmiratestar.com
(archmicuratestar.com
for credit unions). It’s also available on most industry loan
origination systems and pricing engines, as well as through Arch MI’s
origination platform, CONNECT, and its downloadable mobile app.
“Arch MI has led the way with our risk-based MI pricing solution, and
we’ll continue to identify opportunities to enhance RateStar’s
capabilities,” Schmeiser said. “Fortunately, we have both the in-house
expertise and experience to ensure the tool evolves as conditions
change. Constant innovation makes RateStar relevant to loan officers,
who are competing for every loan and need a dynamic MI pricing solution
with the flexibility and precision to differentiate them in the
marketplace.”
The new RateStar portal features:
-
A streamlined, clutter-free look and feel.
-
A simplified, user-friendly interface, including an accessible font,
font size and language.
-
Fewer required data entry fields to receive a basic quote.
-
A reduced processing time on the back end, producing faster results.
-
A new express rate quote option, plus a full menu of applicable
pricing options.
-
A new URL, archmiratestar.com
(and archmicuratestar.com
for credit unions).
About Arch MI
Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is
a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk.
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to
protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of
responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship
mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write
mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto
Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.
