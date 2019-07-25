Arch MI Secures Over $700 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction

Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”) announced today that it has obtained $700,920,000 of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing $49.6 billion of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2019-3 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. The reinsurance is for a portfolio of MI policies linked to 219,994 loans issued by Arch MI and affiliates in 2016.

This Insurance-Linked Note (“ILN”) transaction, Arch’s third of 2019, is particularly notable in that the $700 million of indemnity reinsurance marks the largest individual ILN ever conducted by a mortgage insurance company. In total, Arch has issued nine Bellemeade transactions, which have provided aggregate reinsurance coverage of over $4.1 billion.

Bellemeade Re 2019-3 Ltd. is funding its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of four classes of amortizing notes with 10-year legal final maturities. The most senior M-1A class notes received an AAA rating from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC and an A- (sf) rating from Fitch Ratings, Inc.

The notes consist of the following four classes:

$222,809,000 class M-1A notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 110 basis points.

$278,511,000 class M-1B notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 160 basis points.

$176,390,000 class M-1C notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 195 basis points.

$23,210,000 class B-1 notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 250 basis points.

“Since the inception of the Bellemeade ILN program, one of our goals has been to transfer a portion of the risk across the entire U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio, which we’ve now largely achieved,” said Jim Bennison, EVP, Alternative Markets for Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. “With over four billion dollars of aggregate reinsurance protection on our portfolio, we believe we’re at the forefront of managing capital and risk in the mortgage insurance industry.”

About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

