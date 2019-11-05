Arch MI's Fall HaMMR Report Makes 2020 Predictions for First-time Homebuyers, the Severity of a Future Recession and the Impact of iBuyers

According to the Quarterly Arch MI Risk Index, the Risk of Home Price Declines Remains Low

Expect 2020 to bring increased competition for entry-level homes, a low risk of home price declines and stepped-up purchases by iBuyers — real estate investors who use automated valuation tools to make almost-instant cash offers on homes — according to the Fall edition of The Housing and Mortgage Market Review (HaMMR), released today by Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of mortgage insurance and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd.

The HaMMR report also spotlights 20 metro areas where it is better to rent than buy and 20 others where house payments, on average, are likely to be lower than rents.

Author Dr. Ralph G. DeFranco, Global Chief Economist for Arch Capital Services Inc., explained why he thinks any future recession will be mild for housing.

“Unlike past recessions, there is now an extremely low inventory of homes. That’s why we expect the price of entry-level homes to once again grow faster than incomes in 2020,” he said. “First-time homebuyers are in a difficult spot because builders aren’t constructing enough homes at the more affordable end of the market, but the positive side is that low inventory and very high mortgage quality will likely limit the severity of a future recession, though we aren’t predicting when the next downturn could occur.”

The quarterly Arch MI Risk Index, a statistical model based on nine indicators of the health of local housing markets, suggests the probability of home prices being lower in two years has held steady at 11%, the same as in the previous quarter. Nationally, the overall risk of a home price decline remains well below 20%, the average from 1980 to today.

The states with the highest risk of having lower home prices in two years are North Dakota and Oregon, both at 24%, followed by Colorado at 23%, West Virginia at 22% and Washington at 21%.

State Risk Index Change in Quarter North Dakota 24 0 Oregon 24 1 Colorado 23 1 West Virginia 22 0 Washington 21 0 Alaska 20 -1 California 19 1 Idaho 19 -4 Connecticut 17 -3 Nevada 16 6

Among the 100 largest metros, the Miami, Florida, area has the highest Risk Index value (37%), with a glut of unsold condos and home prices that look overvalued. The greater Lakeland, Florida, metro area near Tampa, Florida, looks overvalued after seeing rapid price appreciation over the past two years. The rest of the “Top 5” includes Denver, Colorado (34%), Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California (31%) and Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, California (29%).

