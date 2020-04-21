Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Arch Oncology Appoints Biotechnology Industry Veteran Julie Hambleton, M.D. to Board of Directors

04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class anti-CD47 antibody therapies, today announced the appointment of Julie Hambleton, M.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Julie is an accomplished biotechnology executive who brings extensive oncology clinical drug development expertise to our Board of Directors,” said Julie M. Cherrington, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Oncology. “As we continue to advance AO-176 in clinical development for select solid tumors and plan for additional indications in hematologic malignancies including multiple myeloma, I am thrilled to have Julie join the Board of Directors. We share a deep commitment to developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and I look forward to working with her.”

Julie Hambleton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at IDEAYA Biosciences and Director for Arch Oncology, added, “I am very encouraged by the growing body of preclinical data, the clinical progress, and future clinical potential of AO-176. This novel anti-CD47 antibody has a best-in-class profile and I look forward to sharing my insights gained over 20 years in drug development to guide ongoing and future potential opportunities for AO-176 in across various oncology indications.”

Julie Hambleton, M.D. is a senior biotechnology executive with over 20 years of experience in clinical drug development from pre-clinical through Phase 4 and post-marketing studies. She has extensive experience working with regulatory agencies, including the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in filings of Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs), Biologics License Applications (BLAs), and Special Protocol Assessments (SPAs). Dr. Hambleton serves as Chief Medical Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences. Previously, she was Vice President, Head of U.S. Medical at Bristol-Myers Squibb, overseeing Medical & Health Economic and Outcomes Research activities in support of the Oncology, Immuno-Oncology, Specialty and Cardiovascular marketed portfolios. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Five Prime Therapeutics and Vice President, Clinical Development, at Clovis Oncology. Dr. Hambleton began her industry career at Genentech, most recently as Group Medical Director,Global Clinical Development, leading a cross-functional group conducting Phase 2 and 3 trials of Avastin®.

Dr. Hambleton completed her medical and hematology-oncology training at the University California, San Francisco, where she then served on faculty from 1993 to 2003. She received a B.S. from Duke University, and M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and was Board-certified in Hematology and Internal Medicine.

In addition, Dr. Hambleton serves as a Director on IGM Biosciences’ Board of Directors.

About Arch Oncology

Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, including multiple myeloma. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors. In addition, the Company is advancing a number of antibody pipeline programs for the treatment cancer. For more information please visit www.archoncology.com.

 


© Business Wire 2020
