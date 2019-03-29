Arch Oncology to Present Preclinical Data on Highly-Differentiated Anti-CD47 Antibody AO-176 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019

Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on
the discovery and development of best-in-class anti-CD47 therapies for
cancer, today announced the presentation of two posters at the American
Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held March
29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
“We are excited to present these new sets of preclinical data at AACR,
highlighting the progress our team is making with advancing our novel
antibody programs,” said Julie M. Cherrington, Ph.D., President and
Chief Executive Officer of Arch Oncology. “The most recent data on
AO-176 build on the growing body of research showing that our highly
differentiated anti-CD47 antibody selectively binds to and directly
kills tumor cells while sparing normal cells. We will continue to work
hard to advance AO-176 in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients
with select solid tumors. In addition, we are presenting for the first
time preclinical data from our novel, discovery-stage anti-SIRP antibody
program.”
Poster Presentations:
Title: AO-176, a normal cell
sparing humanized anti-CD47 antibody
Session Date and Time:
Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Session Category:
Immunology
Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1
Location:
Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23
Poster
Board Number: 4
Abstract Number: 540
Title: Evaluation of novel anti-SIRP antibodies as potential cancer
therapeutics
Session Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00
PM - 5:00 PM ET
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title:
Therapeutic Antibodies 1
Location: Georgia World Congress Center,
Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23
Poster Board Number: 12
Abstract
Number: 548
Copies of these posters will be available as poster sessions begin at https://www.archoncology.com/newsroom/.
About Arch Oncology’s Anti-CD47 Antibody AO-176
AO-176 is a humanized anti-CD47 IgG2 antibody with a best-in-class
profile. Arch Oncology’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibody AO-176 is
highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and
efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class of innate
checkpoint inhibitors. AO-176 works by blocking the “don’t eat me”
signal, the standard mechanism of anti-CD47 antibodies. Beyond blocking
this signal, AO-176 also works by directly killing tumor cells.
Importantly, AO-176 binds preferentially to tumor cells, instead of to
normal cells, and binds even more potently to tumors in their acidic
microenvironment (low pH). AO-176 is being evaluated in a Phase 1
clinical trial for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors.
Additional information about this trial may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov
using the trial identification number NCT03834948.
About Arch Oncology
Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology
company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class
antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The
Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly
differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and
efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s
lead product candidate AO-176 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the
treatment of patients with select solid tumors. In addition, the Company
is advancing a number of pipeline programs, including anti-signal
regulatory protein (SIRP) antibodies. Arch Oncology’s leadership team
has successfully developed new drugs for patients before and is backed
by leading investors, including RiverVest Venture Partners, Roche
Venture Fund, 3x5 RiverVest Partners II-B, and Lightchain. For more
information please visit www.archoncology.com.
