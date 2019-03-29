Arch Oncology to Present Preclinical Data on Highly-Differentiated Anti-CD47 Antibody AO-176 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019

Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class anti-CD47 therapies for cancer, today announced the presentation of two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held March 29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.

“We are excited to present these new sets of preclinical data at AACR, highlighting the progress our team is making with advancing our novel antibody programs,” said Julie M. Cherrington, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Oncology. “The most recent data on AO-176 build on the growing body of research showing that our highly differentiated anti-CD47 antibody selectively binds to and directly kills tumor cells while sparing normal cells. We will continue to work hard to advance AO-176 in our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with select solid tumors. In addition, we are presenting for the first time preclinical data from our novel, discovery-stage anti-SIRP antibody program.”

Poster Presentations:

Title: AO-176, a normal cell sparing humanized anti-CD47 antibody

Session Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23

Poster Board Number: 4

Abstract Number: 540

Title: Evaluation of novel anti-SIRP antibodies as potential cancer therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23

Poster Board Number: 12

Abstract Number: 548

Copies of these posters will be available as poster sessions begin at https://www.archoncology.com/newsroom/.

About Arch Oncology’s Anti-CD47 Antibody AO-176

AO-176 is a humanized anti-CD47 IgG2 antibody with a best-in-class profile. Arch Oncology’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibody AO-176 is highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class of innate checkpoint inhibitors. AO-176 works by blocking the “don’t eat me” signal, the standard mechanism of anti-CD47 antibodies. Beyond blocking this signal, AO-176 also works by directly killing tumor cells. Importantly, AO-176 binds preferentially to tumor cells, instead of to normal cells, and binds even more potently to tumors in their acidic microenvironment (low pH). AO-176 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors. Additional information about this trial may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the trial identification number NCT03834948.

About Arch Oncology

Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors. In addition, the Company is advancing a number of pipeline programs, including anti-signal regulatory protein (SIRP) antibodies. Arch Oncology’s leadership team has successfully developed new drugs for patients before and is backed by leading investors, including RiverVest Venture Partners, Roche Venture Fund, 3x5 RiverVest Partners II-B, and Lightchain. For more information please visit www.archoncology.com.

