Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arch Resources Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:41am EDT
Achieves another strong cost performance in its core metallurgical segmentMakes further significant progress at Leer South, which remains on time and on budgetDrives forward with staffing reductions expected to deliver more than $40 million in annual savings

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported a net loss of $49.3 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $62.8 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Arch had negative adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations, and non-operating expenses ('adjusted EBITDA') 1 of $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, which includes a $0.1 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with the company's coal-hedging activities and excludes a $14.5 million gain associated with additional insurance proceeds from a previously disclosed equipment loss at Mountain Laurel. This compares to $105.6 million of adjusted EBITDA recorded in the second quarter of 2019, which included an $8.4 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with the company's coal-hedging activities. Revenues totaled $319.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, versus $570.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

'The Arch team executed at a high level in the second quarter, quickly adjusting to rapidly changing market conditions while taking extensive steps to protect the safety and health of their communities, their co-workers and themselves,' said Paul A. Lang, Arch's chief executive officer and president. 'We believe that, with our top-tier metallurgical assets, the company is well-equipped to manage through the current period of global economic disruption, and equally well-positioned to capitalize on the metallurgical market recovery as it takes shape.'

Arch has implemented rigorous social distancing and hygiene-focused protocols and policies across the organization to reduce virus-related risks to its employees. While the pandemic has pressured commodity markets and precipitated indirect issues for the organization, including customer deferrals, Arch has incurred relatively modest direct impacts on its employee base so far. To date, Arch and its subsidiary operations have had a total of 14 employees test positive for the virus, with 10 of the 14 having returned to work and the others scheduled to do so shortly.

'During the quarter, our coking coal franchise maintained its strong operational momentum, achieving highly competitive unit costs despite lower-than-anticipated volume levels associated with customer deferrals,' Lang said. 'At the same time, we continued to make excellent progress on the build-out of the world-class Leer South mine, where we are laying the foundation for future value creation and growth. We view our ability to drive forward with this transformational project - even in the current macro environment - as a powerful differentiator in the marketplace.'

While Arch's legacy thermal segments posted negative margins - the result of low natural gas prices, ongoing increases in subsidized renewables output, and depressed power demand - the company has moved quickly to adjust production rates and cost structures to match the weak demand and lower volume levels.

'Even with the uncertainty in the broader market environment, we expect a solid metallurgical shipping schedule and another strong cost performance from our coking coal portfolio in the year's back half,' Lang said. 'Likewise, we believe higher volume levels and ongoing cost control efforts should lead to an improved financial performance from our legacy thermal assets in the second half of 2020.'

Financial and liquidity update

Shortly after the second quarter ended - on July 2, 2020 - Arch completed a $53.1 million bond offering in the U.S. tax-exempt market through the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. The transaction was more than 10 times oversubscribed, resulting in a highly competitive fixed interest rate of 5.00 percent.

'We appreciate the market's strong expression of confidence in Arch Resources and its long-term outlook,' said Matthew C. Giljum, Arch's chief financial officer. 'The proceeds from this bond offering will support the ongoing construction of Leer South - which we view as transformational for the company's future cash-generating potential - while helping to ensure that we maintain ample liquidity during the current period of market uncertainty.'

In keeping with the requirements of the tax-exempt issuance, proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the construction of the mine's preparation plant and other facilities associated with waste management. Arch received approximately $30 million of cash upon closing - reflecting the amount of qualified expenditures already completed - and will receive the remainder over the next several quarters as work continues.

In addition, second quarter cash flows were augmented by a total of $66 million related to accelerated alternative minimum tax recoveries; a second tranche of insurance proceeds from the previously disclosed equipment loss at Mountain Laurel; receipts from the previously disclosed land settlement with the federal government involving 1970s-era preference right lease applications (PRLAs) in New Mexico; and the deferral of certain payroll taxes associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Arch ended the second quarter with $217 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet, and total available liquidity of $303 million, which excludes the approximately $30 million of proceeds received from the tax-exempt bond offering at the time of closing on July 2.

Arch remains sharply focused on cash preservation, and has taken steps to reduce overhead and labor costs significantly and to further trim its 2020 maintenance capital budget, which at the midpoint now stands at $60 million - down 33 percent from the company's initial 2020 guidance mid-point of $90 million issued in February.

In the second half of the year, Arch also expects cash generation to benefit from an incremental $30 to $35 million in additional receipts associated with the land settlement as well as ongoing payroll tax deferrals. In addition, Arch expects to receive proceeds from the recently completed tax-exempt bond offering in the back half of 2020 of approximately $15 million, reflecting additional qualified capital investments scheduled for completion in the third and fourth quarters.

'We continue to view our solid financial footing as a critical competitive advantage in the marketplace, and remain sharply focused on protecting our liquidity position as we work to bring our cash-flow enhancing Leer South project into production,' Giljum said. 'Toward that end, we plan to continue to evaluate additional sources of capital during this ongoing period of uncertainty, as evidenced by our recently completed tax-exempt bond offering. Additionally, we expect our recent cost-cutting initiatives to benefit our cash flow in the second half of the year, which should further strengthen our financial position.'

Operational Update

'During the quarter, our core metallurgical segment - led by our flagship Leer mine - again showcased its first-quartile cost structure, even as we worked to address customer deferrals totaling more than 300,000 tons,' said John T. Drexler, Arch's chief operating officer. 'We continue to work closely with our strong and diverse customer base to preserve the value of our carefully cultivated contract book, and expect to make up the majority of the deferred tons during the remainder of 2020. As a result, we anticipate a significant step-up in coking coal shipments in the year's second half, along with strong operational execution and a continuation of our best-in-class cost performance.'

While Arch's two thermal segments reported negative cash margins for the quarter, the company moved quickly to adjust its thermal segment cost structures to reflect reduced volume levels. During the second quarter, Arch conducted voluntary separation programs (VSPs) at each of its thermal operations, resulting in the elimination of approximately 200 positions, and bringing the number of corporate and thermal subsidiary positions eliminated to date during 2020 to more than 250. This streamlining process is expected to result in annual cost savings of more than $40 million. The company took a one-time, $7.4 million charge in the second quarter - in addition to the $5.8 million charge it took in the first quarter - related to the VSPs. All told, Arch has now reduced its combined corporate and thermal workforce by approximately 560 positions - or roughly 25 percent - over the course of the past 12 months, via VSPs and normal attrition.

'We view these adjustments as absolutely necessary given the intense competitive pressure from low-priced natural gas and subsidized renewables,' Drexler said. 'At the same time, we are pleased that we have been able to rightsize staffing levels and streamline the organization in a manner that serves both the company's needs and the personal interests of our employees.'

Metallurgical

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

Tons sold (in millions)

1.5

1.8

1.9

Coking

1.3

1.5

1.6

Thermal

0.2

0.2

0.3

Coal sales per ton sold

$76.17

$82.35

$115.87

Coking

$84.26

$92.53

$131.91

Thermal

$18.12

$18.93

$29.05

Cash cost per ton sold

$61.95

$58.42

$62.07

Cash margin per ton

$14.22

$23.93

$53.80

Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.'

Mining complexes included in this segment are Beckley, Leer, Mountain Laurel and Leer South/Sentinel.

During the second quarter, Arch's metallurgical segment shipped 1.3 million tons of coking coal and achieved per-ton costs of $61.95, despite the cost impact of the previously discussed customer deferrals. The segment's cash margins declined to $14.22 per ton, due principally to the impact of market weakness on both price realizations and volumes. Looking ahead to the year's second half, Arch expects increased shipment levels to support an improved segment contribution and a continued strong cost performance.

Powder River Basin

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

Tons sold (in millions)

10.6

14.2

17.1

Coal sales per ton sold

$12.36

$12.32

$12.08

Cash cost per ton sold

$12.92

$12.45

$11.29

Cash margin per ton

($0.56)

($0.13)

$0.79

Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.'

Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder and Coal Creek.

Powder River Basin shipments declined significantly in the second quarter - to 10.6 million tons - as low natural gas prices and weak power demand eroded domestic thermal coal requirements significantly. The lower volume levels exerted significant upward pressure on per-ton costs and contributed to a negative cash margin of $0.56 per ton. Arch believes that higher volume levels - coupled with ongoing cost reduction efforts - should result in an improved segment performance in the second half of 2020.

Other Thermal

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

Tons sold (in millions)

1.0

0.7

1.9

Coal sales per ton sold

$29.80

$34.32

$39.09

Cash cost per ton sold

$35.36

$36.61

$33.62

Cash margin per ton

($5.56)

($2.29)

$5.47

Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.'

Mining complexes included in this segment are Coal-Mac, Viper and West Elk. Coal-Mac is included through

December 13, 2019, the date of divestiture.

In the Other Thermal segment, difficult conditions in both domestic and seaborne markets - coupled with a month-long shutdown at the Viper mine due to the failure of the mine's primary customer to take deliveries - led to a cash loss during the quarter. The segment's performance should benefit from steadier operating rates and a modest recovery in domestic demand in the year's second half.

Leer South

'Our transformational growth project at Leer South remains on time and on budget,' Drexler said. 'By maintaining our forward progress during this period of economic uncertainty and supply rationalization, we believe we are greatly increasing the likelihood that we will be able to ramp the mine's initial longwall production into a strengthening coking coal market environment.'

Longwall production at Leer South is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021. When fully operational, the mine is expected to produce up to four million tons of High-Vol A coking coal annually for sale into global metallurgical markets, and to operate in tandem with Arch's flagship Leer mine for the next 20 years or more.

Arch expended approximately $46 million on Leer South's development during the second quarter, and reaffirmed that it expects to invest a total of $360 million to $390 million in total on the mine's buildout. At June 30, 2020, the company had expended a total of $211 million on the project, which is roughly 56 percent of the total projected spend at the mid-point of guidance.

Market conditions

After a very challenging first half, global steel markets appear to be shifting slowly into recovery mode. While steel prices remain under pressure, steel producers have recently moved to restart select, previously idled blast furnaces, and mill utilization rates are inching up as well, with the average capacity factor at U.S. steel mills approaching 59 percent this past week. Automotive plants - which constitute a core market for high-quality, primary steel - have resumed operations in Europe and North America, and Chinese automotive output was up in May on a year-over-year basis. In fact, the Chinese steel industry, which is the source of more than half the world's steel output, now appears to be in expansion mode, with 2020 steel production on course to exceed 2019 levels, according to the World Steel Association.

Meanwhile, coking coal markets remain at depressed levels. The assessed price of premium High-Vol A coking coal - Arch's principal product - is now trading at $109 per metric ton, $4 above its recent low-water mark. While global demand remains muted, sales inquiries appear to be picking up in specific regions. Chinese seaborne coking coal imports, for instance - excluding land-based Mongolian shipments - are up nearly 70 percent year-to-date.

On the supply side, high-cost production is being rationalized at a fairly brisk pace, particularly in North America, although more cuts will be needed to balance the market. U.S. coking coal production was down an estimated 15 percent in the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019, just before coking coal prices started to retrace appreciably. Moreover, Australia is struggling to maintain last year's production levels in the face of weak pricing, operating disruptions at certain mines, and limited capital investment in recent years, and Canadian producers are guiding to significantly lower 2020 production as well.

Thermal markets remain intensely challenging. Arch expects U.S. thermal demand to decline by more than 130 million tons in 2020, following a nearly 100-million-ton decline in 2019. Exacerbating the situation, U.S. power plants hold an estimated four months of inventory in stockpiles at present - likely an all-time high. Arch expects the downward trend in U.S. thermal demand to continue as incremental combined cycle gas and subsidized renewable capacity comes online, and as coal plant retirements continue. At the same time, both Atlantic and Pacific basin export markets remain closed to virtually all U.S. output given current demand and pricing levels. As discussed, Arch is taking aggressive actions across the organization to drive down costs and enhance the competitiveness of its thermal coal in the marketplace.

Outlook

2020

Tons

$ per ton

Metallurgical (in millions of tons)

Committed, Priced Coking North American

1.6

$106.60

Committed, Unpriced Coking North American

-

Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne

2.4

$83.46

Committed, Unpriced Coking Seaborne

1.9

Total Committed Coking

5.9

Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct

0.6

$18.53

Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct

0.3

Total Committed Thermal Byproduct

0.9

Powder River Basin(in millions of tons)

Committed, Priced

57.6

$12.36

Committed, Unpriced

0.6

Total Committed

58.2

Other Thermal (in millions of tons)

Committed, Priced

3.5

$31.10

Committed, Unpriced

0.2

Total Committed

3.7

Corporate (in $ millions)

D,D&A

$120.0

-

$125.0

ARO Accretion

$18.0

-

$20.0

S,G&A - cash

$62.0

-

$66.0

S,G&A - non-cash

$16.0

-

$18.0

Net Interest Expense

$10.0

-

$12.0

Capital Expenditures

$270.0

-

$290.0

Tax Provision (%)

Approximately 0%

'With our low-cost metallurgical assets, skilled workforce, high-quality product slate, solid book of coking coal business and best-in-class metallurgical growth project, we believe Arch is poised to excel as the global economy recovers and the world returns to expansion mode,' Lang concluded. 'Moving forward, we plan to continue our sharp focus on driving operational excellence across our mining portfolio; protecting our strong financial footing; maintaining our staunch commitment to industry-leading safety practices and environmental stewardship; and forging ahead with Leer South, which we believe will set the stage for greater cash generation and value creation in the future.'

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as 'should,' 'appears,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' or 'will.' Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, particular uncertainties arise from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its adverse effects on businesses, economies, and financial markets worldwide; from changes in the demand for our coal by the global electric generation and steel industries; from our ability to access the capital markets on acceptable terms and conditions; from legislation and regulations relating to the Clean Air Act and other environmental initiatives; from competition within our industry and with producers of competing energy sources; from our ability to successfully acquire or develop coal reserves; from operational, geological, permit, labor and weather-related factors; from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other tax reforms; from the effects of foreign and domestic trade policies, actions or disputes; from fluctuations in the amount of cash we generate from operations, which could impact, among other things, our ability to pay dividends or repurchase shares in accordance with our announced capital allocation plan; from our ability to successfully integrate the operations that we acquire; from our ability to complete the joint venture transaction with Peabody Energy in a timely manner, including obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions; from our ability to achieve expected synergies from the joint venture; from our ability to successfully integrate the operations of certain mines in the joint venture; from our ability to generate significant revenue to make payments required by, and to comply with restrictions related to, our tax-exempt bonds; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For a description of some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results, you should see the risk factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


1Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled in the 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures' in this release.

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

$ 319,521

$ 570,222

$ 724,753

$ 1,125,405

Costs, expenses and other operating

Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

316,348

451,088

691,347

889,559

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

30,167

26,535

61,475

51,873

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

4,986

5,137

9,992

10,274

Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net

(129)

(8,400)

614

(21,381)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,738

25,209

42,483

49,298

Costs related to proposed joint venture with Peabody Energy

7,851

3,018

11,515

3,018

Severance costs related to voluntary separation plan

7,437

-

13,265

-

Gain on property insurance recovery related to Mountain Laurel longwall

(14,518)

-

(23,518)

-

(Gain) loss on divestitures

(1,369)

4,304

(1,369)

4,304

Other operating income, net

(5,704)

(3,239)

(11,874)

(4,889)

364,807

503,652

793,930

982,056

Income (loss) from operations

(45,286)

66,570

(69,177)

143,349

Interest expense, net

Interest expense

(3,523)

(4,375)

(6,911)

(8,807)

Interest and investment income

1,793

2,088

3,052

4,231

(1,730)

(2,287)

(3,859)

(4,576)

Income (loss) before nonoperating expenses

(47,016)

64,283

(73,036)

138,773

Nonoperating (expenses) income

Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs

(1,102)

(1,336)

(2,198)

(3,102)

Reorganization items, net

-

(16)

26

71

(1,102)

(1,352)

(2,172)

(3,031)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(48,118)

62,931

(75,208)

135,742

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

1,206

91

(585)

161

Net income (loss)

$ (49,324)

$ 62,840

$ (74,623)

$ 135,581

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic EPS

$ (3.26)

$ 3.80

$ (4.93)

$ 7.97

Diluted EPS

$ (3.26)

$ 3.53

$ (4.93)

$ 7.45

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

15,145

16,543

15,142

17,018

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

15,145

17,781

15,142

18,190

Dividends declared per common share

$ -

$ 0.45

$ 0.50

$ 0.90

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$ (10,732)

$ 105,564

$ 2,183

$ 212,818

(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures' later in this release.

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,022

$ 153,020

Short-term investments

67,237

135,667

Trade accounts receivable

118,835

168,125

Other receivables

2,960

21,143

Inventories

154,690

130,898

Other current assets

70,758

97,894

Total current assets

564,502

706,747

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,066,614

984,509

Other assets

Equity investments

106,125

105,588

Other noncurrent assets

65,148

70,912

Total other assets

171,273

176,500

Total assets

$ 1,802,389

$ 1,867,756

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$ 104,464

$ 133,060

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

143,304

157,167

Current maturities of debt

25,702

20,753

Total current liabilities

273,470

310,980

Long-term debt

323,854

290,066

Asset retirement obligations

238,883

242,432

Accrued pension benefits

13,875

5,476

Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension

86,772

80,567

Accrued workers' compensation

219,095

215,599

Other noncurrent liabilities

98,658

82,100

Total liabilities

1,254,607

1,227,220

Stockholders' equity

Common Stock

252

252

Paid-in capital

739,156

730,551

Retained earnings

648,909

731,425

Treasury stock, at cost

(827,381)

(827,381)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13,154)

5,689

Total stockholders' equity

547,782

640,536

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,802,389

$ 1,867,756

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

$ (74,623)

$ 135,581

Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

61,475

51,873

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

9,992

10,274

Deferred income taxes

13,880

13,385

Employee stock-based compensation expense

8,936

11,473

Gain on disposals and divestitures

(3,180)

(1,415)

Amortization relating to financing activities

1,946

1,826

Gain on property insurance recovery related to Mountain Laurel longwall

(23,518)

-

Changes in:

Receivables

55,817

17,871

Inventories

(23,792)

(47,370)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(42,889)

4,497

Income taxes, net

22,918

24,575

Other

18,960

3,336

Cash provided by operating activities

25,922

225,906

Investing activities

Capital expenditures

(148,561)

(87,854)

Minimum royalty payments

(1,124)

(1,125)

Proceeds from disposals and divestitures

562

1,591

Purchases of short-term investments

(17,707)

(89,454)

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

86,079

90,424

Investments in and advances to affiliates, net

(1,059)

(3,275)

Proceeds from property insurance recovery related to Mountain Laurel longwall

23,518

-

Cash used in investing activities

(58,292)

(89,693)

Financing activities

Payments on term loan due 2024

(1,500)

(1,500)

Proceeds from equipment financing

53,611

-

Net payments on other debt

(13,592)

(8,845)

Debt financing costs

(1,171)

-

Dividends paid

(7,645)

(15,264)

Purchases of treasury stock

-

(143,142)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(331)

-

Other

-

30

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

29,372

(168,721)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,998)

(32,508)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

153,020

264,937

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 150,022

$ 232,429

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,022

$ 232,429

Restricted cash

-

-

$ 150,022

$ 232,429

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule of Consolidated Debt

(In thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Term loan due 2024 ($290.3 million face value)

$ 289,427

$ 290,825

Other

65,085

25,007

Debt issuance costs

(4,956)

(5,013)

349,556

310,819

Less: current maturities of debt

25,702

20,753

Long-term debt

$ 323,854

$ 290,066

Calculation of net debt

Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)

$ 354,512

$ 315,832

Less liquid assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

150,022

153,020

Short term investments

67,237

135,667

217,259

288,687

Net debt

$ 137,253

$ 27,145

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Operational Performance

(In millions, except per ton data)

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Powder River Basin

Tons Sold

10.6

14.2

17.1

Segment Sales

$ 131.0

$ 12.36

$ 174.5

$ 12.32

$ 207.2

$ 12.08

Segment Cash Cost of Sales

136.9

12.92

176.4

12.45

193.6

11.29

Segment Cash Margin

(5.9)

(0.56)

(1.8)

(0.13)

13.6

0.79

Metallurgical

Tons Sold

1.5

1.8

1.9

Segment Sales

$ 112.4

$ 76.17

$ 146.5

$ 82.35

$ 219.3

$ 115.87

Segment Cash Cost of Sales

91.4

61.95

103.9

58.42

117.5

62.07

Segment Cash Margin

21.0

14.22

42.6

23.93

101.8

53.80

Other Thermal

Tons Sold

1.0

0.7

1.9

Segment Sales

$ 30.0

$ 29.80

$ 25.5

$ 34.32

$ 74.9

$ 39.09

Segment Cash Cost of Sales

35.6

35.36

27.2

36.61

64.4

33.62

Segment Cash Margin

(5.6)

(5.56)

(1.7)

(2.29)

10.5

5.47

Total Segment Cash Margin

$ 9.4

$ 39.0

$ 125.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(19.7)

(22.7)

(25.2)

Other

(0.4)

(3.4)

4.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (10.7)

$ 12.9

$ 105.6

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per ton data)

Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G.
The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in 'other income' on the consolidated statement of operations, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.

Quarter ended June 30, 2020

Powder River
Basin

Metallurgical

Other Thermal

Idle and Other

Consolidated

(In thousands)

GAAP Revenues in the Consolidated Statement of Operations

$ 133,096

$ 138,951

$ 41,297

$ 6,177

$ 319,521

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue

Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in
'other income'

-

(259)

(2,486)

-

(2,745)

Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments

-

-

-

6,143

6,143

Transportation costs

2,143

26,848

13,807

34

42,832

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues

$ 130,953

$ 112,362

$ 29,976

$ -

$ 273,291

Tons sold

10,597

1,475

1,006

Coal sales per ton sold

$ 12.36

$ 76.17

$ 29.80

Quarter ended March 31, 2020

Powder River
Basin

Metallurgical

Other Thermal

Idle and Other

Consolidated

(In thousands)

GAAP Revenues in the Consolidated Statement of Operations

$ 178,460

$ 182,654

$ 31,736

$ 12,382

$ 405,232

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue

Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in
'other income'

-

(261)

(1,328)

-

(1,589)

Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments

-

-

-

12,349

12,349

Transportation costs

3,918

36,388

7,555

33

47,894

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues

$ 174,542

$ 146,527

$ 25,509

$ -

$ 346,578

Tons sold

14,172

1,779

743

Coal sales per ton sold

$ 12.32

$ 82.35

$ 34.32

Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Powder River
Basin

Metallurgical

Other Thermal

Idle and Other

Consolidated

(In thousands)

GAAP Revenues in the Consolidated Statement of Operations

$ 210,149

$ 261,245

$ 98,205

$ 623

$ 570,222

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue

Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in
'other income'

-

-

(1,036)

-

(1,036)

Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments

-

-

-

623

623

Transportation costs

2,924

41,963

24,339

-

69,226

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues

$ 207,225

$ 219,282

$ 74,902

$ -

$ 501,409

Tons sold

17,149

1,892

1,916

Coal sales per ton sold

$ 12.08

$ 115.87

$ 39.09

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per ton data)

Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold

Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in 'other income' on the consolidated statement of operations, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.

Quarter ended June 30, 2020

Powder River
Basin

Metallurgical

Other Thermal

Idle and Other

Consolidated

(In thousands)

GAAP Cost of sales in the Consolidated Statement of Operations

$ 138,026

$ 118,238

$ 49,382

$ 10,702

$ 316,348

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales

Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in 'other income'

(1,011)

-

-

-

(1,011)

Transportation costs

2,143

26,848

13,807

34

42,832

Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments

-

-

-

9,068

9,068

Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)

-

-

-

1,600

1,600

Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales

$ 136,894

$ 91,390

$ 35,575

$ -

$ 263,859

Tons sold

10,597

1,475

1,006

Cash cost per ton sold

$ 12.92

$ 61.95

$ 35.36

Quarter ended March 31, 2020

Powder River
Basin

Metallurgical

Other Thermal

Idle and Other

Consolidated

(In thousands)

GAAP Cost of sales in the Consolidated Statement of Operations

$ 179,617

$ 140,331

$ 34,770

$ 20,281

$ 374,999

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales

Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in 'other income'

(686)

-

-

-

(686)

Transportation costs

3,918

36,388

7,555

33

47,894

Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments

-

-

-

17,885

17,885

Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)

-

-

-

2,363

2,363

Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales

$ 176,385

$ 103,943

$ 27,215

$ -

$ 307,543

Tons sold

14,172

1,779

743

Cash cost per ton sold

$ 12.45

$ 58.42

$ 36.61

Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Powder River
Basin

Metallurgical

Other Thermal

Idle and Other

Consolidated

(In thousands)

GAAP Cost of sales in the Consolidated Statement of Operations

$ 195,948

$ 159,419

$ 88,749

$ 6,972

$ 451,088

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales

Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in 'other income'

(612)

-

-

-

(612)

Transportation costs

2,924

41,963

24,339

-

69,226

Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments

-

-

-

4,580

4,580

Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)

-

-

-

2,392

2,392

Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales

$ 193,636

$ 117,456

$ 64,410

$ -

$ 375,502

Tons sold

17,149

1,892

1,916

Cash cost per ton sold

$ 11.29

$ 62.07

$ 33.62

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$ (49,324)

$ 62,840

$ (74,623)

$ 135,581

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

1,206

91

(585)

161

Interest expense, net

1,730

2,287

3,859

4,576

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

30,167

26,535

61,475

51,873

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

4,986

5,137

9,992

10,274

Costs related to proposed joint venture with Peabody Energy

7,851

3,018

11,515

3,018

Severance costs related to voluntary separation plan

7,437

-

13,265

-

Gain on property insurance recovery related to Mountain Laurel longwall

(14,518)

-

(23,518)

-

(Gain) loss on divestitures

(1,369)

4,304

(1,369)

4,304

Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs

1,102

1,336

2,198

3,102

Reorganization items, net

-

16

(26)

(71)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (10,732)

$ 105,564

$ 2,183

$ 212,818

EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations

2,696

5,777

7,795

4,871

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,738

25,209

42,483

49,298

Other

(906)

(8,996)

(847)

(21,197)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA from coal operations

$ 10,796

$ 127,554

$ 51,614

$ 245,790

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Powder River Basin

$ (5,362)

$ 14,696

$ (5,944)

$ 35,279

Metallurgical

20,910

101,936

63,630

193,470

Other Thermal

(4,752)

10,922

(6,072)

17,041

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,796

$ 127,554

$ 51,614

$ 245,790

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-reports-second-quarter-2020-results-301100735.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

Investor Relations, 314/994-2897

Disclaimer

Arch Resources Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:03aMCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : Brings AssetCare™ to Over 1,000 Oil and Gas Assets in First Year
AQ
07:03aHIGH LINER FOODS Q2 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020 AT 2 : 00 p.m. (et)
AQ
07:03aCOMARCH S A : Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) Selects Comarch as its Loyalty Management Technology Provider
AQ
07:03aWATERS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:03aARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
07:03aATLAS SPACE OPERATIONS : Grows Customers, Employees, Global Impact
BU
07:03aCANADA GOOSE : Advances Journey Into Footwear With Strategic Hire
BU
07:03aSHUTTERSTOCK : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07:03aACORDA SECOND QUARTER 2020 UPDATE : Webcast/Conference Call Scheduled for August 4, 2020
BU
07:03aMainstay Medical to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4GOLD : Gold drops off record high, dollar gets respite
5FOXTONS GROUP PLC : FOXTONS : Half-year Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group