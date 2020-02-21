Arch RoamRight : Travel Insurance Earns Best Places to Work Award

The Business Intelligence Group today announced it has awarded Arch RoamRight a 2020 Best Places to Work award. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

“We focus on making our office a great place to work by recognizing and rewarding employees at all levels. I’m very proud of the travel insurance brand that we’ve built, and our success is the result of incredible teamwork and dedication,” said Linda Fallon, Executive Vice President of Travel, Accident and Health at Arch Insurance. “It’s great to be recognized for the environment we’ve created here.”

“Congratulations to Arch RoamRight for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”

About Arch RoamRight

RoamRight (www.RoamRight.com), an Arch Insurance Company brand based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, provides travel insurance to help U.S. residents traveling around the world. RoamRight offers travel insurance plans for leisure, business, student and group travelers taking both domestic and international trips. From trip cancellation to travel medical insurance plans and an award-winning mobile app and website, RoamRight is an industry leader in innovation and technological solutions. In 2019, Arch RoamRight was given the Excellence in Customer Service Award by Business Intelligence Group, and also won the bronze Stevie Award® for Customer Service Department of the Year in the American Business Awards®.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

