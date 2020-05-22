Log in
Archer awarded Cormorant Alpha derrick removal contract

05/22/2020 | 05:02am EDT

May 22, 2020

Archer's UK engineering team has been awarded a contract by TAQA for the provision of derrick equipment set (DES) and derrick removal services on Cormorant Alpha.

The scope of services includes the engineering design and preparation activities, derrick dismantlement in modular sections by specialist rope access teams followed by the de-construction and removal of the DES drillfloor and major structures. Archer's teams will then prepare the platform's drilling and pipedeck structures to receive a modular drilling rig for plug and abandonment (P&A) operations.

The engineering activities in relation to the derrick removal activities are estimated to commence from mid-May 2020 with the offshore deconstruction works estimated to commence mid to late Q1 2021. Read more…

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 09:01:10 UTC
