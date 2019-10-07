Log in
Archerhub's Asset-Based Freight Approach Means DemKota Customers Never Have to Ask, “Where's the Beef?”

10/07/2019 | 11:45am EDT

--Archerhub’s asset-based digital marketplace provides enhanced visibility and protects against truck breakdowns--

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When DemKota Ranch Beef started looking for new shipping partners, they found their most important qualities in Archerhub, a digital freight marketplace based in Denver. As opposed to digital freight brokers that rely only on participation from carrier partners, Archerhub owns its own truck fleet, providing shipment solutions independent of current freight capacity conditions, as well as from its owner-operator pool, company fleet, or from thousands of contracted carriers.

“Our brand promise to customers depends on speed and freshness, so we wanted the efficiency and visibility that a digital freight broker provides, but also wanted the option of using a private fleet if needed. Archerhub provides the best of both worlds,” said Claude Taylor, Shipping Manager for DemKota Ranch Beef. “The visibility technology is a huge advantage for a company like ours with perishable shipments. Before Archerhub, we didn’t know where our loads were until they arrived…or if it was late.”

“The best part is—they never give back a load. It just gets there,” concluded Taylor.

Archerhub makes it simple for shippers like DemKota to get the right truck at the right moment for the right price. Archerhub’s digital marketplace for truckload freight connects shippers and drivers through Archerhub’s mobile app or online platform, providing instant quotes, full transparency, real time visibility, and automated customized reports.

“An added benefit for shippers like DemKota is Archerhub’s recovery program, should a truck break down in route to delivery,” said Nick Darmanchev, Chairman and CEO, Archerhub. “Because we have our own fleet, we always have a truck ready to recover any shipment, 24/7—which is of particular importance to food distributors like DemKota, where freshness and shelf life are the lifeblood of its business.”

“At Archerhub we don’t just assign a truck to a load, we always assume something might go wrong during its transit,” continued Darmanchev. “Our algorithm is designed to constantly give options for backup trucks, just in case.”

Archerhub is an asset-based digital freight broker disrupting the way trucking companies operate and how shippers procure for truck capacity by creating a digital freight marketplace platform where shippers and carriers are connected seamlessly to book loads. Freight shipments are contracted with the most reliable carriers in the industry that adhere to rigorous standards, as well as via options from Archerhub’s private trucking fleet. Archerhub provides full transparency regarding any load during the cycle of a load and after its completion via its mobile app or online platform, with optional automated notifications for the loads if desired.

For more information, please visit www.Archerhub.com

Contact:
William Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
Phone Number: 4045938320
Email: william@backbeatmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
