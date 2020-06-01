Log in
Architect Equity : Acquires Faultless Brands

06/01/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Architect Equity (“Architect”) announced today that it has acquired Faultless Brands, owners of Faultless, Niagara and Magic laundry products, Bon Ami and Kleen King cleaning products and Trapp Fragrances. Faultless Brands is based in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been family owned for over 130 years.

Dionisio Lucchesi, Managing Director of Architect Equity, said, “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of Faultless Brands. The business has a rich history of internationally recognized brands, a global distribution footprint and compelling growth plans that we are excited to support.”

Architect Equity is a private investment firm comprised of an integrated team of investors and operators that provide immediate liquidity solutions to public and private business owners. Under Architect’s ownership, target companies benefit from industry relationships, operational resources and an M&A platform to support further company growth.

Sean Williams, CEO of Faultless Brands, states, “We believe that Architect Equity is an excellent partner to help take our Brands and business to the next level by supporting innovation and other growth initiatives across our portfolio.”

About Faultless Brands

Faultless Brands is a collection of consumer products and brands encompassing fabric care, household cleaning, home fragrance and commercial laundry products. Made in the USA, the Faultless and Niagara starch brands and Bon Ami Cleanser have rich heritages and remain top sellers in today’s competitive market. Other Faultless brands include Magic laundry, Kleen King and Trapp Fragrances. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

To learn more about Faultless Brands, please visit www.faultlessbrands.com.

About Architect Equity

Architect Equity is an evergreen investment fund focused on acquiring and managing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm pursues companies that exhibit the opportunity for improvement and growth and can benefit from Architect’s capital base, industry relationships and operational resources. Based in Los Angeles, California, Architect was formed in 2018 and is comprised of a team of investors and operators that have over 100 years of combined experience in successfully acquiring and managing companies across a range of industries and market cycles.

To learn more about Architect Equity, please visit www.architectequity.com.


© Business Wire 2020
